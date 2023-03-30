a little bit of hoopla for america's goopiest skier
who among us hasn't lost half a day of skiing
It feels very silly to talk about Gwyneth Paltrow at A Time Like This (gestures vaguely around us). But it is Women’s History Month. If not now, when. If not me, who. Etc.
To be clear, this interest in GP (as her friends call her, a reminder I have been given on more than one occasion over the last ten days) stems not from the intricacies of the ski acc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hmm That's Interesting to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.