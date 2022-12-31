Do you know how phony I feel making a "best of 2022" list, as if this year has anything redeemable to its name? Reaching 2023 feels like a bit of a pyrrhic victory at this point, but reaching it we seem to be (and sans a certain ex-pope, so maybe we did win a little!), so here are the things that have not completely sucked over the last twelve months, b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hmm That's Interesting to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.