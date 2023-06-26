Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

There is a certain level of cringe that we have decided to tolerate from anyone who makes a career on social media, who is reliant on an audience‘s engagement and finicky algorithms to pay their bills. Publicly asking for attention from people who do not owe it to you is a perpetual source of embarrassment. I say this as someone who regularly, repeatedly, requests your attention. (“Subscribe to my newsletter! Watch my tiktoks! Like my Instagram post!” Embarrassing behavior.)

If not preternaturally shameless, an person making online content has to embrace a level of cringe rarely unseen outside of amateur improv classes.

And it’s become more or less acceptable. With their self-promotion, the only person the influencer/content creator/vaguely online person is harming is really themselves and the memories they'll unlock in five years. The most an observer will suffer through is a shudder of second-hand embarrassment (not insignificant, but it passes).

Because we're all in on it, in the same way we know that people go on The Bachelor to become mid-scale FabFitFun influencers, not to find love. When a girlie starts an Instagram post with "babes i found the perfect dress for my friend's wedding next month" and it's the same Reformation dress every other girl in New York is wearing? Babe, we know. Someone's filling out a little W-9. We accept it! A little social [media] contract to which we are all party.

And we can bemoan the loss of personal style, but it's hard to say that it is any individual influencer's fault.

Still, in the back of every influencer's mind, I thought there were a few limits not to cross. Rules of some sort. Behind the affiliate links and the sponcon, a moral code that should remain applicable to us all.

One of these rules? Don't go on a publicity trip sponsored by SHEIN and glibly pretend, in the vein of someone who has lost every brain cell and their access to Google, that a brand-new, spotless "factory" is representative of the fast fashion manufacturer's famously exploitative working conditions. There is ignorance, and then there is willful stupidity. I love a PR script as much as the next girl, but following one that completely flouts the truth as we all know it? To promote a brand that has been the subject of reports, documentaries, articles, and investigations for its atrocious factories?

You lost us, babes. We've crossed the threshold from cringe to immoral.

To catch you up: last week, Shein published a series of videos on their social media channels showing a few influencers with titles like "Investigative Journalist" (people just say things that are lies now!), "Lifestlye Influencer," "Wellness Influencer," and my personal favorite, "Confidence Activist," touring their spotless, definitely-not-staged "facilities" in China. These girlies, presumably outfitted in the best (?) Shein has to offer, are some of the worst-dressed people I've ever seen, and may I remind you I lived in Florida for twelve years.

I understand that people need to get paid, and I understand how tempting it can be to take a job that doesn't quite align with your exact sensibilities when such a job pays well. There's a difference, though, between becoming Gymshark's 211th gymfluencer and promoting the labor practices of a company that has repeatedly come under fire for unethical and exploitative working conditions. (I won't even get into the environmental impact, but like any company that lionizes the ethos of overconsumption, I can tell you it is Not Good.)

The Confidence Activist has since deleted the TikTok, but she called herself “not a sell-out” on this video that you can still see on this tweet. Credit: daisyjasminee on Twitter.

One of the Shein girlies (the Investigative Journalist/Confidence Activist — a multihyphenate!) appears to be basking in the glory of her ill-gained 15 minutes, because she has made a few follow-up/defensive videos, some of which verbalize the entire Shein PR script without a singular deviation. Publicists wish their clients were this dedicated to the message! Not one ad-lib was seen or heard. She "asked all the right questions" to "help [Shein] debunk a lot of these rumors" (read: the multiple reports and investigations by independent parties finding that Shein exploits workers—to call them rumors is the kind of audacity blind ignorance begets).

I'm making a few assumptions that I feel pretty good about here, but you might wonder how someone without experience or deep knowledge of labor law or practices would know what the "right questions" to ask even are. You might wonder why we should trust Shein's word to a series of influencers who are under contract with Shein over several independent, third-party organizations. You might ask why, if these influencers are serving as witnesses of regulatory compliance (a job they are surely prepared for), the compensation they each received is not clearly disclosed. On all counts, you would be right to do so. Already, you’ve asked more relevant questions than they did.

I know I said that cringe should be embraced, but shame serves a purpose, and it is to keep people, even if they lack any natural inertia toward integrity, from promoting an operation like Shein's. You can't even call these influencers' behavior ignorant—you're invited to tour fast fashion's most profitable company’s warehouses and you, what? Let the wind take you to Guangzhou? Put on your most style-less outfits and just take little videos of a fake factory? You don't question why the company felt the need to invite and pay a group of influencers, not journalists, to show off their so-called ethical repertoire? You don't pop open a single tab on Chrome to double-check the PR?

There comes a point where willful ignorance, these self-placed blinders, become cruel. There are real people who have been repeatedly shown to be exploited by Shein, and for a few thousand dollars and some (very ugly) free clothes you're willing to throw them under the bus and pretend they don't exist, that their suffering isn't happening? It's embarrassing, and we should shame them, so that the next girlie who is invited maybe thinks twice before packing her ugliest dress and hopping on a plane.

