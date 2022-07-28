I wrote this last week when I was still on vacation … I am not above reliving my (recent) past:
As someone who recently broke her fitbit and is currently on vacation, I am living a mostly atemporal life, basking in the joy of not knowing my heart rate or REM time. Doing that thing where I nonchalantly & annoyingly ask what day it is while eating pizza fo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hmm That's Interesting to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.