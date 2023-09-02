Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

It is that time again! In the first week of every other month, I share my favorite recent reads (and movies and TV shows, but as I fall somewhere between that murky influencer/content creator line, I'll wait until the AMPTP finally decides to pay writers and actors a fair wage to properly mention those here). It is one of my favorite things about having a newsletter — being able to chat about books with all of you.

I've been quite a nervous girlie this summer, and have felt a fair bit of anxiety (about work, family, the future and its futility, my writing and how it's received/perceived — I could go on!). So I've generally, with a few exceptions, gravitated towards comfort in my reading. For me, that means cozy, familiar writing (you'll see a few romances below) and books from authors I've read before. When everything feels like a shitshow in real life, I prefer to know what to expect in my reading! A little planning to safeguard fragile mental states!

Some of the books recently added to the bookshelf, along with old favorites.

The ones with the guaranteed happy endings

Whenever I criticize romance, it is because I know how good the genre can be. It is one I always come back to — it is a formula that works, and its predictability does not bother me, not when the writing and the story are good. Because of its formulaic nature and its built-in audience, though, sometimes people get lazy with it, and that is what bothers me. The below titles did not suffer that predicament.

Over the last couple of months, I read Christina Lauren's Love and Other Words, Katherine Center's Hello Stranger and Carley Fortune's Meet Me at the Lake. With the exception of Fortune's, these were not my first works from these authors. I really enjoy Christina Lauren's style, and I love that they are a writing duo. They are also not prone to infantilizing their adult female protagonists, which is a problem I sometimes have with romance authors. Most of Love and Other Words also takes place at a cabin in a small town in northern California, which was key — reading it put me in the mood for autumnal tidings.

Hello Stranger was the definition of cozy. I read Center’s The Bodyguard last year (at around the same time, actually!), and I enjoyed this one a bit more, perhaps because the main character is a very chaotic girlie who, in between falling in love, is questioning the viability of her creative pursuits. I will not be reading any further into that. If you are looking for ~spice~ in your romance novels, I must warn you that Hello Stranger will not deliver on that front. It is the kind of novel that would likely survive a book-burning. Still cute!

Everyone on social media was reading Meet Me at the Lake, which came out late this spring, so I bought it on my most recent quarterly visit to Books & Books in Miami. And it was very nice! Again, setting is so important in a romance novel — this one takes place at a summer resort in a semi-remote Canadian town. It just works, even though, to be completely honest, I consider most of Canada semi-remote. I don't think I loved this one as much as other people seemed to, but it was a fun summer read, which is what I was looking for.

The ones that made me feel things

Back in July, I read Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, mostly because my friend

had recently read and raved about it, and there is nothing more important than a Book Friend whose taste you trust. Well! Reader, I cried. I wept. Entire vials of tears were dramatically shed on the page. I am an absolute sucker for a family saga that takes place over several decades, and Napolitano decided to use that to her advantage to hurt me, specifically. A gorgeous book.

Last week, I raved about Emily Habeck's debut Shark Heart on my Instagram stories, but I want to give my love for this novel a more permanent home in the newsletter. Ach. I picked it up on a skeptical whim, because man-who-turns-into-a-shark is not the type of story I would usually go for, but I am so glad I did, despite my insistence on familiarity this summer. It is not the kind of book that lends itself easily to being summarized, which is why I almost didn't reach for it, but it is, as the cover indicates, a love story. A novel about the mutability of humans and of our love for each other, about accepting change as a necessary, painful, joyous part of living, about family and sacrifice. Habeck wrote this book so boldly and so beautifully. I want everyone to experience it.

I've read a few other things, some of which Clare and I will discuss on the podcast's new season (Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail voice, you know the line) — did I mention I have a books podcast with my good friend Clare? I have also, of course, maintained a steady diet of fanfic reading. Back in July, I recommended one of my favorite stories (fair warning that it's still a WIP!). Nothing new to note this time around, alas, because for some reason the Ao3 tags are making me blush more this month than they did in July. My brain really said that's enough vulnerability for today, babe. And she's right!

There are so many new and old novels I’m excited to read and re-read this fall, which is actually The Book Season when you think about it. A cup of coffee, a light breeze, an old sweater, a little pencil for meaningful underlining and quirky marginalia, and a book? I wait all year for these moments.

What books have you loved the last few months? In times of ~emotional turmoil~, what genres do you turn to?

p.s. An honorable mention goes to Hozier’s most recent album Unreal Earth — not a book, but a work of art nevertheless.

Thank you for reading! As always, you can find me on twitter, instagram, and tiktok. This newsletter is my pride and joy, with issues on topics like Taylor Swift’s PR machine, the submersible debacle, influencers and strikes, the Spanish Football Federation/FIFA/Rubiales crisis, and the superfluous presence of Alexi Lalas in American soccer. It is updated twice a week, and includes one post a week for paid subscribers. If you enjoyed and would like to support my work, please consider becoming a subscriber. xx