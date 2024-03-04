Hi — Apologies in advance for any ensuing whiplash, and you can scroll to the divider below for today's pop culture newsletter if you'd like to skip this prelude, but I wanted to preface the pop culture of it all with a few words and recommended articles on Gaza and the West Bank, because the more time passes the less I can understand how our governments (the first person, with my apologies, mostly applying to any American readers and, to a lesser degree, British readers) can continue to defend and indeed aid in the demolition of Palestine and the death of tens of thousands of Palestinians. It’s naive of me, sure, but I thought the majority of the country favoring a ceasefire would have impacted more of our elected officials, and sooner. Silly me for thinking that a representative democracy functions by way of representation.

I was glad, of course, to see Vice President Harris call for an "immediate ceasefire" yesterday after five months of witnessing and funding the aforementioned death and destruction, but highly disappointed by the words that followed this call: "for at least the next six weeks." There is such blatant mediocrity in calling for a temporary ceasefire, as if to reach for a permanent end to the constant carnage in Gaza is too lofty a goal for this president, despite the popular support of such a position. As if America's greatness, the existence of which this administration insists upon, stretches only as far as its capacity for destruction and tax loopholes.

It is not lost on me that six weeks is enough to get through the majority of Democratic presidential primary elections, following a 100,000 "uncommitted" vote last week in Michigan, "a state that Biden won by only 154,000 votes in 2020" (AP). But there is no need to be satisfied with the mediocrity we are offered. It is not our civic duty, despite what some party loyalists and officials may suggest, to be made content with crumbs. The way so many of us have been doing for months, we can and should demand more from our elected officials. A permanent ceasefire that includes the safe return of Israeli hostages. Language matters, and six weeks is not enough—a ceasefire bookended by mass death is not a ceasefire at all.

A piece that shocked me and left me thinking about it for days: "American Media Kept Citing Zaka--Though Its October 7 Atrocity Stories Are Discredited in Israel" (The Intercept).

I realize the above is maybe out of place and uncomfortable in this newsletter, but I needed to say it and the above and below is the kind of jumble that’s existed in my head for months, so in a way it is the perfect place for it.

And now for the pop culture. It is important for me to once again disclose that I am still, to my relative chagrin, active on Twitter. Yes, I think its CEO is a stain on Internet culture and regular culture, but I cannot seem to let go of the website. It is a shadow of what it once was and bots are a scourge on every tweet's replies, but at the end of the day what I am is an Online Person. At any given time, I want to know what people I don't know are talking about and making fun of.

And, not for the first time, I say thank GOD for my nosiness! How else would I have found out about my newest obsession, the Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow, Scotland? The knowledge of which has filled me with an unencumbered, perverse delight of the kind I haven't felt since I first heard Sandra Hüller deliver the line “your generosity conceals something dirtier and meaner?”

I assume by now you've all heard about this (because this post was fully supposed to go out last week) but if not, let the pleasure be all mine: On February 24, a company called House of Illuminati (yes) hosted an event in Glasgow called the/a (the definiteness is uncertain) "Willy Wonka Experience," advertised as an "immersive experience" in the spirit of the famous chocolatier himself. The cost of such an outing? About £35. (BBC; CBS).

Presumably inspired by and hoping to ride the improbably long coattails of Wonka (2023), the event sounds fun, perhaps, for children and select adults who consider the universe of a fraught chocolate factory and its deranged owner fun. But let us not digress.

This is what the immersive experience looked like:

The mismatched chairs … the tiny bouncy castle … the groups of congregated parents commiserating … House of Illuminati gave us an instant cult classic and we were too busy to notice! (Photo: Eva Stewart)

It may not have been what people expected, but not a single person can say it was not an experience. I'm having an experience just looking at these photos.

Can you imagine eating a nice brunch, having a little cocktail, and heading to the Willy Wonka Experience with a few friends? A perfect Sunday. (Photo: Stuart Sinclair)

Parents who took their children to the Willy Wonka Experience and found, instead of immersion, a half-empty warehouse, were understandably disappointed and apparently called the cops, which is potentially the funniest reaction a person could have to being relatively-scammed by a company called House of Illuminati. Like, babes, it was in the name!! I didn't sit down to watch JLo's This Is Me...Now expecting Lemonade, did I? And I was better for it!

This is the kind of expression you make when the time comes to question every decision you have ever made. (Credit: Listen, I could not track this photo down to the original poster, but I can tell you have seen it 159 times since February 24.)

I am so grateful for investigative journalism, because Vulture interviewed the actress who played the now-viral Oompa Loompa (Kirsty Paterson) and the quotes are exactly what I would expect from one of the stars of such a momentous event.

In the exact moment of the photo, they’d told us to abandon the script. They had this “Jellybean Room,” but they eventually ran out of jelly beans. I was already rationing the jelly beans to three per kid, and that was me being generous. When the first round of kids came in … Don’t get me wrong, it’s still an incredibly, shockingly bad set, but we did our lines and everything well. We just had a bit of fun with it. I don’t know how else you can put sprinkles on shit, but we were trying to be the sprinkles on shit.

I love her.

I was also deeply curious about the House of Illuminati, a name that sounds dreamed up by a 2010-era minor Kardashian. A quick search on the UK’s company register revealed that it is a new company, registered in November of 2023 by a single director and shareholder, Billy Coull (a man with a very dodgy entrepreneurial history who also describes himself, if this is indeed his Instagram, as an “enigmatic wordsmith”). I perused the young company’s website and became, immediately, engrossed. Their events are all (and I do mean all) illustrated by AI images that evoke a combination of Anastasia hallucinating and dancing by herself in her old little palace and recent Pixar movies about souls and whatnot. Oh, Clara, that is oddly specific, you might say. I know! But take a look at the illustrations for Mystique Galas and Avant-Garde Art and tell me I'm wrong.

Mystique Galas AI (Credit: House of Illuminati)

Avant-Garde AI—a consultant’s idea of steampunk Pixar. (Credit: House of Illuminati)

Other kinds of events they offer? Techno-Mythical, Enchanted Retreats, and Secret Soirees (sic). Their "About Us" section is an ode to A(I)mbition:

Welcome to the House of Illuminati, a realm where fantasy and reality converge to create unparalleled immersive experiences. Our journey is fueled by a passion for blending art, technology, and storytelling into unforgettable events. From avant-garde performances to grand interactive galas, each event is a meticulously crafted adventure, designed to evoke wonder and inspire the imagination. At the House of Illuminati, we’re not just organizing events; we’re crafting extraordinary experiences that linger in your memories, inviting you to explore the extraordinary and step beyond the ordinary. (Emphasis mine)

Now, far be it from me to defend a scammer, but did they lie? Is the Willy Wonka Experience not lingering, to this day, in our collective memories? Is The Unknown, a character wholly manufactured by the AI system that wrote the script for the Willy Wonka Experience, not the subject of a new horror film announced to be in development today?

Obviously, I am not a fan of AI. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it, because I find its usage in creative and journalistic settings destructive and an affront to artists and journalists. I only wish the Willy Wonka Experience, which thanks to a few narcs (I forgive but I won't forget) closed the same day it opened, could've stayed in operation long enough for Hugh Grant, reluctant Oompa Loompa, to have visited. The ennui in that room would've ascended to levels never before reached outside of France.

