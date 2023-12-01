Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

There are many links on this one, lest I be accused of not sourcing my little (correct) opinions with facts.

You would be forgiven for thinking that I enjoy writing about Elon Musk. I don't. Maybe in the past, I derived some sort of perverse delight from chronicling his series of self-inflicted unfortunate events. But they stopped being funny the moment his incompetence became a global negative externality. Every day, he wakes up and spends hours thinking of a woefully bad joke to tell his $44 billion audience, a joke that will not only lack every indication of humor, but will also — because we live in hell — foment Unbearable and Inescapable Discourse for days.

Alas, we are in one such Discourse Cycle now.

As a reminder, no one elected Musk to anything. And yet, because of his dodgy status of Look At Me I’m A Billionaire, we have to tolerate not only his comically poor management of his multiple companies (here's how Tesla is, by far, the most recalled car brand; here's how Twitter's valuation has plummeted to less than half of Musk's purchase price in just over a year; here's the atrocious worker safety record at SpaceX; here's a report of The Boring Company's environmental violations in Texas; and for shits and giggles, here's a story regarding the numerous ethical and scientific concerns around Neuralink's testing practices), but also his opinions, so wrong and yet always so loudly proffered.