Happy Christmas Eve to all who celebrate, folks!
I read a lot this year — 55 books, according to my records, although that does include a couple of audiobooks, which I know people have opinions about. (It's one of the few things I do not have much of an opinion on, which is lucky for all of us.)
This is probably not my last newsletter of the year because I am incapable of saying goodbye to a season without at least a couple of encores, but if it is, how wonderful for my last newsletter of 2024 to be about books, a medium that continues to enrich my life beyond my wildest thoughts.
In chronological order, below are the books I read this year, along with a brief sentence for each. I wrote about a lot of them in more detail in March, July, and October.
Following the full list, I attempted a top five, an exercise that required herculean efforts. Please clap, etc.
Lies and Sorcery by Elsa Morante — Took me several weeks to finish, but starting 2024 with this much literary excellence felt like a good sign.
A Winter in New York by Josie Silver — This was fine, and kind of exactly the low-stakes romance I needed following the excellent-but-exhausting first read of the year.
The Likeness by Tana French — I'm not a thriller girlie, but for Tana French I'll make an exception; this was fantastic.
Marigold and Rose by Louise Glück — Brief and lovely, a cozy winter afternoon read.
Last Summer in the City by Gianfranco Calligarich — This momentarily made me want to engage in self-sabotage; wild and depressing and wonderful.
The Last Russian Doll by Kristen Loesch — Historical fiction and better than I thought it would be.
The Wishing Game by Meg Shaffer — This had several deranged (derogatory) plot points.
House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas — A little too convoluted, but fun nevertheless.
The White Album by Joan Didion — Reading this made me feel like a stereotype of myself but I enjoyed it so very much.
Memory Piece by Lisa Ko — This one provoked so much anxiety about a dystopian/not-so-dystopian future but it was a really special read.
Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell — This, in March, began my O'Farrell obsession; you'll notice more books by the author below, but Hamnet remained my favorite.
None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell — My thriller-loving friends made me read this and while I get the appeal, it was not for me.
Orientalism by Edward Said — Gave me context and vocabulary that I found very useful in navigating news and reporting relating to the Middle East.
The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac by Louise Kennedy — A Daphne du Maurieresque collection of short stories, if du Maurier had been Irish; very, very good.
all about love by bell hooks — I'd kept this off for years and you know, I did enjoy but it wasn't the Huge Reveal I expected it to be.
The Maid by Nita Prose — A bit too cutesy for me, unfortunately!
Bride by Ali Hazelwood — I will devour any Hazelwood novel, even (especially) if it is about a vampire/werewolf arranged marriage.
Holding Pattern by Jenny Xie — Took me a second to get into this; eventually I did, and it made me sad.
Annie Bot by Sierra Greer — I described this as Westworld meets Ex Machina and I loved it so much.
Watershed by Percival Everett — With every new-to-me book I read from Everett's extensive catalogue, I think how is this possible?
Go Went Gone by Jenny Erpenbeck — German society is so foreign to me; Erpenbeck is very good at decoding that foreignness a tiny bit.
It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey — There is smut here that I frankly had not read outside of fanfiction.
The Minotaur of Calle Lanza by Zito Madu — A short memoir about a fellow child immigrant to the States and his experiences abroad; really enjoyed this.
Better by Far by Hazel Hayes — Most of it was written in a second-person narrative that actually really worked for me; a quick read.
Forty Stories by Anton Chekhov — I've been reading and writing a lot of short stories this year and this collection was more or less perfect.
First Love by Ivan Turgenev — A wonderful novella about what happens when your father steals your girl.
Funny Story by Emily Henry — Had such a great time reading this that it prompted an entire newsletter about why we love Emily Henry so much.
Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage by Alice Munro — I read this a couple months before the story from Munro's daughter broke out and honestly, that's all I have to say about it.
As a reminder: I’m running a 20% off sale on annual subscriptions until the end of the year.
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell — Second O'Farrell read of the year; again, transcendent.
Not In Love by Ali Hazelwood — Like I said, I will read anything Hazelwood writes.
James by Percival Everett — A slightly different style to Everett's usual, but yes, it is as good as everyone says.
The Dutch House by Ann Patchett — My first Patchett read and it made me feel like a teenager reading my first classic novel; beautiful.
One-Star Romance by Laura Hankin — Not my favorite, but okay!
Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe — So good and new, reading it made me jealous of the author's brain.
A Thousand Times Before by Asha Thanki — A very tender novel, historical fiction-adjacent.
We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian — This is one of the best romances I read all year; run, don't walk, etc.
This Must Be the Place by Maggie O'Farrell — The third O'Farrell read of the year, yes; this one's my second-favorite after Hamnet.
The Au Pair Affair by Tessa Bailey — Again, Bailey delivers on smut, I don't know what to tell you.
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley — Innovative and fun, even if the ending is a bit fumbled.
New Nigeria County by Clare Brown — This audiobook from my friend Clare was fun, witty, and sharp: all the things you can expect from anything she creates.
The Slowworm's Song by Andrew Miller — The aftermath of the Troubles from a different perspective than I'm used to reading; immaculate prose.
This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan — I think I'm not at a life stage where I could fully appreciate this romance novel, to be totally honest!
Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors — Wanted to like this more than I actually did.
The Real Life of Sebastian Knight by Vladimir Nabokov — There are passages in this novel that I still think about, months later.
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore — Again, sorry, did not like it as much as everyone else apparently did; the sheer number of POVs seemed forced.
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney — Favorite novel of the year; wrote about it here.
Instructions for a Heatwave by Maggie O'Farrell — Another fantastic one from O'Farrell, this one more explicitly about sibling relationships.
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates — Listened to this one via audiobook and it was a great companion to my long walks.
Relato de un Náufrago by Gabriel García Márquez — I'm trying to read more Spanish literature; sharp and often hilarious, this was a great weekend read.
Dead Souls by Nikolai Gogol — Speaking of hilarious; impossible to overstate how much I enjoyed reading this.
The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath — I wish I had read this in my twenties for the first time; I think it would've impacted me more then.
The Coin by Yasmin Zaher — I was so disturbed (in a good way) almost the entire time I read this novel, I immediately texted my friend to read it asap so we could discuss.
Sketches from a Hunter's Album by Ivan Turgenev — These short stories made me think so much about class and what it meant to be an observer to your own class's flaws; wrote about it here.
Orbital by Samantha Harvey — Beautifully structured, even if it often made me feel disjointed.
Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout — Didn't think I was into it until about halfway through when I was like are these tears streaming down my face?
Top Five (I regret trying to do this):
Intermezzo
Hamnet
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Dead Souls
Forty Stories
My goals for 2025 generally involve reading more works in translation and more original works in Spanish. Branching out, etcetc.
Hope you’ve all had a lovely year in books, and that 2025 brings you more stories.
Happy holidays, everyone. As always, you can find me on twitter, instagram, and tiktok. The newsletter is fully supported by readers, so if you find yourself frequently enjoying these posts, please consider sharing the newsletter with a friend and/or becoming a paid subscriber.
Thanks so much. I just restarted a dormant book group and I’m saving your list for future ideas.
Ann Patchett is one of my favorite authors. I love all her books but you should read Truth and Beauty by her. It’s somewhat of a memoir and very heart wrenching and beautiful.