Happy Christmas Eve to all who celebrate, folks!

I read a lot this year — 55 books, according to my records, although that does include a couple of audiobooks, which I know people have opinions about. (It's one of the few things I do not have much of an opinion on, which is lucky for all of us.)

This is probably not my last newsletter of the year because I am incapable of saying goodbye to a season without at least a couple of encores, but if it is, how wonderful for my last newsletter of 2024 to be about books, a medium that continues to enrich my life beyond my wildest thoughts.

In chronological order, below are the books I read this year, along with a brief sentence for each. I wrote about a lot of them in more detail in March, July, and October.

Following the full list, I attempted a top five, an exercise that required herculean efforts. Please clap, etc.

Lies and Sorcery by Elsa Morante — Took me several weeks to finish, but starting 2024 with this much literary excellence felt like a good sign.

A Winter in New York by Josie Silver — This was fine, and kind of exactly the low-stakes romance I needed following the excellent-but-exhausting first read of the year.

The Likeness by Tana French — I'm not a thriller girlie, but for Tana French I'll make an exception; this was fantastic.

Marigold and Rose by Louise Glück — Brief and lovely, a cozy winter afternoon read.

Last Summer in the City by Gianfranco Calligarich — This momentarily made me want to engage in self-sabotage; wild and depressing and wonderful.

The Last Russian Doll by Kristen Loesch — Historical fiction and better than I thought it would be.

The Wishing Game by Meg Shaffer — This had several deranged (derogatory) plot points.

House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas — A little too convoluted, but fun nevertheless.

The White Album by Joan Didion — Reading this made me feel like a stereotype of myself but I enjoyed it so very much.

Memory Piece by Lisa Ko — This one provoked so much anxiety about a dystopian/not-so-dystopian future but it was a really special read.

Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell — This, in March, began my O'Farrell obsession; you'll notice more books by the author below, but Hamnet remained my favorite.

None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell — My thriller-loving friends made me read this and while I get the appeal, it was not for me.

Orientalism by Edward Said — Gave me context and vocabulary that I found very useful in navigating news and reporting relating to the Middle East.

The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac by Louise Kennedy — A Daphne du Maurieresque collection of short stories, if du Maurier had been Irish; very, very good.

all about love by bell hooks — I'd kept this off for years and you know, I did enjoy but it wasn't the Huge Reveal I expected it to be.

The Maid by Nita Prose — A bit too cutesy for me, unfortunately!

Bride by Ali Hazelwood — I will devour any Hazelwood novel, even (especially) if it is about a vampire/werewolf arranged marriage.

Holding Pattern by Jenny Xie — Took me a second to get into this; eventually I did, and it made me sad.

Annie Bot by Sierra Greer — I described this as Westworld meets Ex Machina and I loved it so much.

Watershed by Percival Everett — With every new-to-me book I read from Everett's extensive catalogue, I think how is this possible?

Go Went Gone by Jenny Erpenbeck — German society is so foreign to me; Erpenbeck is very good at decoding that foreignness a tiny bit.

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey — There is smut here that I frankly had not read outside of fanfiction.

The Minotaur of Calle Lanza by Zito Madu — A short memoir about a fellow child immigrant to the States and his experiences abroad; really enjoyed this.

Better by Far by Hazel Hayes — Most of it was written in a second-person narrative that actually really worked for me; a quick read.

Forty Stories by Anton Chekhov — I've been reading and writing a lot of short stories this year and this collection was more or less perfect.

First Love by Ivan Turgenev — A wonderful novella about what happens when your father steals your girl.

Funny Story by Emily Henry — Had such a great time reading this that it prompted an entire newsletter about why we love Emily Henry so much.

Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage by Alice Munro — I read this a couple months before the story from Munro's daughter broke out and honestly, that's all I have to say about it.

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell — Second O'Farrell read of the year; again, transcendent.

Not In Love by Ali Hazelwood — Like I said, I will read anything Hazelwood writes.

James by Percival Everett — A slightly different style to Everett's usual, but yes, it is as good as everyone says.

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett — My first Patchett read and it made me feel like a teenager reading my first classic novel; beautiful.

One-Star Romance by Laura Hankin — Not my favorite, but okay!

Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe — So good and new, reading it made me jealous of the author's brain.

A Thousand Times Before by Asha Thanki — A very tender novel, historical fiction-adjacent.

We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian — This is one of the best romances I read all year; run, don't walk, etc.

This Must Be the Place by Maggie O'Farrell — The third O'Farrell read of the year, yes; this one's my second-favorite after Hamnet.

The Au Pair Affair by Tessa Bailey — Again, Bailey delivers on smut, I don't know what to tell you.

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley — Innovative and fun, even if the ending is a bit fumbled.

New Nigeria County by Clare Brown — This audiobook from my friend Clare was fun, witty, and sharp: all the things you can expect from anything she creates.

The Slowworm's Song by Andrew Miller — The aftermath of the Troubles from a different perspective than I'm used to reading; immaculate prose.

This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan — I think I'm not at a life stage where I could fully appreciate this romance novel, to be totally honest!

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors — Wanted to like this more than I actually did.

The Real Life of Sebastian Knight by Vladimir Nabokov — There are passages in this novel that I still think about, months later.

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore — Again, sorry, did not like it as much as everyone else apparently did; the sheer number of POVs seemed forced.

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney — Favorite novel of the year; wrote about it here.

Instructions for a Heatwave by Maggie O'Farrell — Another fantastic one from O'Farrell, this one more explicitly about sibling relationships.

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates — Listened to this one via audiobook and it was a great companion to my long walks.

Relato de un Náufrago by Gabriel Garcí­a Márquez — I'm trying to read more Spanish literature; sharp and often hilarious, this was a great weekend read.

Dead Souls by Nikolai Gogol — Speaking of hilarious; impossible to overstate how much I enjoyed reading this.

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath — I wish I had read this in my twenties for the first time; I think it would've impacted me more then.

The Coin by Yasmin Zaher — I was so disturbed (in a good way) almost the entire time I read this novel, I immediately texted my friend to read it asap so we could discuss.

Sketches from a Hunter's Album by Ivan Turgenev — These short stories made me think so much about class and what it meant to be an observer to your own class's flaws; wrote about it here.

Orbital by Samantha Harvey — Beautifully structured, even if it often made me feel disjointed.