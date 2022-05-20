Thank you so much for reading! If you would like to subscribe, that’s what this box below is for!
I do think it’s at least a little funny that I had a whole plan to update this newsletter twice a week, and kept at it for about two (?) months before approximately everything went to shit. It was fun while it lasted! I love a moment of delusion! With that s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hmm That's Interesting to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.