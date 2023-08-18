Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! Out of all my ~content~, this newsletter is probably my favorite thing to do. If you enjoy it, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

I am slowly becoming convinced that to exist on the Internet, to participate in it, is to gradually lose all capacity for empathy. It is something I've had to make myself aware of — constantly — because every so often, if I'm not careful, I will find myself having the most absurdly uncharitable thoughts about people I have literally never met whose only offense is Being Annoying To Me, Personally. (To be clear, I am not talking about people like Alexi Lalas or the vampire billionaire. Those are fine objects of any uncharitable thoughts. I am talking about a random girlie from like, Ohio, who said something silly about, like, a local chain restaurant. This is a hypothetical, if true-sounding, example.)

There are so many things — most things — that do not matter, but the second they arrive on the World Wide Web we decide that by their very presence online, not only do they matter, we must also have an opinion on them, and that opinion has to be Correct.

This urge to have and express A Take on every little thing, no matter how irrelevant, is debilitating, but oh-so-enticing. To suddenly have strong feelings about a subject you have not thought of once until you saw someone else express their strong feelings ten minutes ago! What a rush. A needless, destructive, vicious rush. Because the meaner someone is online — the crueler, the more vindictive, the more obtuse — the larger their response. And when engagement is the reward of choice, there is no limit to the hostility. Good or bad does not matter. Perspective does not matter. Information does not matter. Context does not matter. No. Are you quippy? Are you pithy? Are you appealing to people's baser instincts? Congrats, you've earned a re-tweet.

It makes sense, then, that if someone — especially if they are a young woman with little power in relation to their industry — has said something, anything, that expresses even a slight deviation from precedent, People with Wifi and Too Much Free Time will suddenly pop up their heads and find themselves caring an extraordinary amount about something they had not spared a single thought for over the entire course of their lives.

A woman publicly expressing a scintilla of her mind, however uncontroversially, must of course be followed by the deranged addenda of the Internet.

So naturally, people are suddenly acting insane about Rachel Zegler.

Zegler will play the titular Snow White in the live action remake of the 1937 film, slated for release March 2024. Since the SAG-AFTRA strike began over a month ago, the 22-year-old actress has been explicitly, loudly supportive of her union's goals, in a way that has ruffled the overly fragile feathers of those who believe young people should be grateful for the mere opportunity to work.

A few weeks ago while on the picket line, Zegler was interviewed and said, "If I’m gonna stand there 18 hours a day in the dress of an iconic Disney princess, I deserve to be paid for every hour that it’s streamed online.” Soon thereafter, certain people who believe Disney is owed the same energy typically reserved for ancient deities dutifully lost their minds. Since then, the word entitlement has been overused to the point of meaninglessness.

Rachel Zegler via X (…. Twitter). Like, does this sound like an arrogant and entitled person?

The outcry following her very straight-forward, very sensible statement (I am paraphrasing, but I deserve to be compensated fairly for the millions of dollars the studios make as a direct result of my labor is not a controversial thing to say while on strike for fair wages) has been disappointing, but certainly not surprising if you've been any measure of Online over the last decade. One of the Internet's favorite activities, after all, is to tear women down and apart, and newly famous young celebrities who dare to have a voice are at the front of that line.

Last week, a few 2022 interviews Zegler gave for Snow White (2024) resurfaced, including one to ExtraTV in which Zegler mentioned that the forthcoming live action version will hopefully be a bit more progressive than Snow White (1937), and one to Entertainment Weekly in which she revealed that she had only seen the original once prior to preparing for this role. Relatively banal comments, yes? Standard press junket material, correct? No. People — those who have a suspiciously strong attachment to the grand old euphemism that is preserving tradition — suddenly found additional outrage reserves. Blasphemy became too generous a term to describe Rachel Zegler's deeply injurious statements.

It might be a good time to mention that, in addition to daring to argue that maybe a 1937 Disney movie might be owed a little update in 2024, Zegler is of Colombian descent. So the skin as white as snow/who's the fairest of them all loyalists have been throwing Several Fits. To dare question the history of a role she is not even entitled to have! For shame. And so on and so forth. It's a familiar script, most recently played out in anticipation of and reaction to Halle Bailey's (beautiful) portrayal of Ariel in The Little Mermaid. There are people for whom progress, however small, is anathema, and they are the loudest people on the Internet.

In reacting to Zegler's light critiques of the original Snow White, many people have taken to calling her entitled, arrogant, unlikable, unfit to play the role. As if to play a part requires the same skills as running a fan club. This view flattens art to such a limited sphere — it extricates all meaning from its interpretation.

I know the media literacy is dead thinkpieces now inspire a collective groan among us, and luckily this is not one such piece, but I will say that the relatively recent notion that an actor's only justifiable means of relating to a role is via effusive fawning is ... concerning. There is no expectation of depth, no analysis, no engaging with a character by any means outside sheer adoration. Indeed, what is mere talent in the face of blind devotion?

In full disclosure, I have, I'll be honest, very few underlying feelings when it comes to Snow White, other than it being the first movie to give me nightmares. Truly gut-wrenching ones. The regret my parents felt letting me watch it cannot be quantified. My apologies to the witch, but to a six-year-old, no more terrifying creature was ever beheld.

The last time I thought of the film was probably 2012 when, in a triumph of Hollywood planning, both Lily Collins and Kristen Stewart played the character in two separate adaptations. And the thing is, I refuse to believe that all of these people care so much about Snow White (1937). Re-fuse. Respectfully, I do not know a single person who has thought of Snow White (1937) since they were literal children. And sure, that may be selection bias on my part, but I do need everyone to be serious for a singular second of time. What purpose is served by relentlessly and aggressively criticizing a 22-year-old for the perceived crime of hoping for a bit of progress in the films in which she stars?

So many of the comments I've seen are not just rude, they are baseless — Zegler's resume speaks for itself. A 22-year-old woman whose outrageous talent led to her film debut in Spielberg's West Side Story (2020), who's already had to gracefully withstand the nightmares that are both Ansel Elgort and Zachary Levi as co-stars, and who has now been striking with her union for weeks. Like, she is doing the work. To act as though she does not deserve a role because she has complex-adjacent feelings about a character's history is unhinged and, more embarrassingly, unintelligent. Uninspired, even. It baffles me.

But what is the Internet if not derangement persevering?

