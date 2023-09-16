Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

One thing I will never understand about Extremely Wealthy People is their ardent devotion to public attention. Because had I a small fraction of the riches that, say, Drew Barrymore has, you would never hear from me. I would be the quietest woman alive. Perhaps, occasionally, I would leave my tastefully large lodge at the foot of the Alps (I don't know!) to visit the townspeople (?) and purchase eccentric antiques. Maybe, once in a while, I'd attend literary functions — commission Donna Tartt to write a new novel so she can keep affording her little bob haircuts.

I hesitate to suggest that the Medicis, famously fond of simply bribing and corrupting their way to the top, should serve as anyone’s role models. But maybe they should. A family that, through acts of patronage, amassed so much generational goodwill (to offset their generational wealth) that even to this day, we remember them as artsy Italians wearing a little too much velvet instead of the power-hungry oligarchs they most certainly were. Like, where do you think America's robber barons got their philanthropy inspo from?

Recently, though, lessons on How To Be Obscenely Wealthy and Not Lambasted by History appear to have been lost to the tides of time. Once again, quiet luxury reveals itself a red herring. The second it is threatened, wealth becomes the loudest presence in the room.

Which is why it shouldn't have (I know better!), but Drew Barrymore's choice — intentional, informed, aware — to begin shooting new episodes of her talk show in direct violation of the WGA strike initially shocked me beyond reason. As the first big name in daytime television to cross the picket line, she has inspired others to follow in their scabbing endeavors. Misery and company and all that.

In the wake of Barrymore's announcement, The Talk, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Sherri, and Real Time with Bill Maher also confirmed they were returning to filming, ahead of a WGA strike resolution. I don't know how or if I would recover if I ever made the easily-avoidable choice that allowed Bill Maher, of all people, to come back to television sooner than strictly necessary. All because I wanted to get paid to wear my wide-legged suits and sit almost-uncomfortably close to people? Drew, you can do that at home!

Everyone was (understandably) upset by the news — unexpected, for a semi-beloved celebrity to cross the picket line to bring back her WGA-covered show without its writers, currently on strike for fair pay. Instead, the Drew Barrymore Show alleged, the show will go on without any writers, and it will film "in compliance with the rules." Lol. Obviously, that is not feasible. If WGA writers are not writing for the show, someone is. Producers, assistants, non-WGA writers, maybe even Barrymore herself (A Multi-Hyphenate Crosses the Picket Line, a new film immediately greenlit by David Zaslav). A show does not have to be scripted to require pre-written words, and it is the height of audacity to try to convince people otherwise. If the show goes on, it goes on in violation of the writers' strike. Barrymore is aware of this and is choosing to proceed anyway.

Why, you might ask yourself, is she doing this? Drew Barrymore, famously not poor, does not need the cash liquidity of a steady job. She can sit at home and do literally nothing for the rest of her life and neither she, nor her children, nor her grandchildren, nor — etcetera — will struggle. It should be so easy to display solidarity when you're as financially solvent as Barrymore is: you have nothing hanging in the balance, no threats to your livelihood, no hard choices other than to what artists' fund should I donate today, to give back to the writers without whom my entire family would have nothing?

Over the course of just a few days, Barrymore single-handedly tarnished her reputation as an Affable and Inoffensive Hollywood Star (the same reputation, by the way, that made her a good target to host her own talk show). I have not seen such a stunning squandering of decades-built goodwill since J. K. Rowling decided to fashion herself into the most obnoxious TERF on the Internet.

Not to worry, though. Luckily for all of us, on Friday Barrymore posted a now-deleted non-apology video (I am tired) explaining (I am using that term soooo loosely) why she decided to scab (I am paraphrasing). In the words of someone who clearly never played apples to oranges as a child, she compared a public health emergency (Covid) to a labor strike. Both scenarios, apparently, in Dire Need of The Drew Barrymore Show to lift the people's spirits.

Let's take a closer look at a few lines from this bizarre video, shall we?

"I believe there's nothing I can do that would make this ok," said Barrymore, star and producer of The Drew Barrymore Show and, curiously, extremely able to arrest the plans to re-start her show which would, actually, make this ok.

"There are so many reasons why this is so complex," Barrymore said, before proceeding to name not one, not two, not three, but zero reasons.

"This is bigger than me and there are other people's jobs on the line," says the person who (1) fails to acknowledge that the goals of the dual strike are slightly more impactful than The Drew Barrymore Show and (2) could, I'm quite certain, easily pay her entire crew's salary and not notice a dent in her bank account.

"I deeply apologize to writers [and] to unions," but I'm scabbing regardless.

What is the point of telling people you’re aware of your wrongdoings and then resisting the call to amend them?

(The last issue … you can’t tell me there isn’t something in the air.)

And that’s the thing. Even after making this colossally unforced error, it would have been relatively easy for Barrymore to course-correct. That's what continues to confound me. She has built up so much goodwill over the years — we know she had a notoriously tough childhood and a difficult early adulthood, all of which she seemingly overcame to become a Nice Celebrity who people want to see succeed. Knowing all this, how hard would it have been to type up a little story on Instagram saying, I messed up. I didn't realize that I was diminishing the power of a united labor movement for fair wages by replacing strikers' labor with non-union workers. My bad. Also, I don't need the money lol.

How do you suppose a news segment gets made without writers? (Photo: Ashley Bean)

Try as I might, I cannot even begin to visualize the self-importance required to believe that your daytime talk show of three years takes precedence over the power of a united labor movement. To argue that people's yen for new episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show somehow matters more than the WGA's fight for a fair wage. To so blindly trust in the strength of your own reputation that you think it will withstand your bold and loud choice to undermine your sister union? In 2023? I’m afraid I don’t see it. It is a level of delusion far beyond my grasp, and I say that as a frequent consumer of personal delusion.

There are probably some public figures watching this unfold who are now thinking — well, what’s the purpose of apologizing, of putting ourselves out there, if it’ll be received this poorly by the public? That is missing the point. The resentment does not stem from the apology, to the extent we insist on calling it as such, but from the disingenuous pretense of remorse designed to strip out any accountability for self-inflicted injuries to celebrities’ reputation.

It is weird, not to mention maddening, that public figures — and their teams, who at this point I assume are working pro bono — keep releasing them and expecting anything but further backlash.

I need celebrities to stop apologizing until they learn about personal fallibility. It is evident, when we watch these videos foisted upon us with the expectation of gratitude, that their subjects are not sorry. Because these apologies are not expressions of regret or remorse. They are an I'm sorry if any of you were offended by my absolutely justified choice to look out for myself. They are an I'm sorry you didn't understand why I made this decision which was definitely not wrong, if you think about it. They are an I'm sorry but I am famous actually so I don't know why I'm apologizing.

Indeed, if these apology videos showed even an approximation of genuine contrition, the public’s response would be markedly different. Barrymore knows this, because she published one such video in 2022 after unwisely using testimony from the Johnny Depp defamation trial as comedy fodder for The Drew Barrymore Show, making light of domestic abuse at a time when Amber Heard was being cruelly and unjustly lambasted by the media and the public. Her apology was not great, but it demonstrated a certain degree of authenticity — most people offered her grace and chose to forgive her. That is how an apology works.

Realistically, I don’t know how Barrymore recovers from this. Once the strikes end, what writers will want to work for her? What actors will want to do press on her show? How does one throw their entire industry under the bus and still expect sympathy?

Thank you for reading! (I hated this btw — I had a positive little post all ready to go because my mental health can't take more disappointment but here we are.)