Time for our second installment of five things that didn’t make me want to d*e this week! You can read the original (and its purpose) here:
Exactly one week ago, I went to watch All of Us Strangers on my own, because when I go Sunday Scaries, I fully commit to the bit. And oh my god, I loved it so much. Heartbreaking, of course, but that is fully what I expect going into any project involving Paul Mescal. That man has not allowed me a single moment of unadulterated joy (barring the Gucci shorts Moment) since his debut in Normal People. But Andrew Scott ... I need you all to see this movie. I need Scott to be recognized for the beautiful vulnerability he brings to every role — there is a through line from Fleabag's Hot Priest to Strangers' Adam and his portrayal of loneliness is devastating, yes, but impossible to tear your eyes away from. Also, and this is very important to me: a perfect soundtrack.
Salads and cavatappi. What if I told you I had been subsisting on a steady diet of pasta and bread for a month and a half before this week? That micronutrients had no place on my plate of deliciously beige-adjacent food? I do not, to be clear, feel bad about this. There is no guilt to speak of. But after considering the unappealing and frankly, increasing, possibility of scurvy, I decided this week to stop by the grocery store for a little thing called a vegetable. I hate when you make a healthy choice and immediately feel its positive effects, by the way — my body's smug little I told you so after I had my first salad of 2024 was almost too much to bear. Still, the noble cavatappi, my go-to pasta of the year so far, deserve an honorable mention:
