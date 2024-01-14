Exactly one week ago, I went to watch All of Us Strangers on my own, because when I go Sunday Scaries, I fully commit to the bit. And oh my god, I loved it so much. Heartbreaking, of course, but that is fully what I expect going into any project involving Paul Mescal. That man has not allowed me a single moment of unadulterated joy (barring the Gucci shorts Moment) since his debut in Normal People. But Andrew Scott ... I need you all to see this movie. I need Scott to be recognized for the beautiful vulnerability he brings to every role — there is a through line from Fleabag's Hot Priest to Strangers' Adam and his portrayal of loneliness is devastating, yes, but impossible to tear your eyes away from. Also, and this is very important to me: a perfect soundtrack.

Photo: Searchlight Pictures.