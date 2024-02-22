I'll be honest, these "Five Things" posts may seem silly, but they are currently my most favorite newsletters to write. They are very selfish write-ups. Because at the moment, the Internet, and social media in particular, feels like quite an inhospitable place. My feeling this way won't be a surprise to you if you've read Hmm for a while, because I complain about strangers’ deranged behavior all-the-time.

The other day, for instance, I posted an extremely tame TikTok (joke's on me, I know) about JLo's new film and a commenter compared me to Perez Hilton for criticizing it and apparently thus cyberbullying Jennifer Lopez. This is not normal behavior, and every day I find it less and less worthwhile to risk tempting it. Because if I’m going to encounter unhinged individuals, I’d rather it happen drunk in a club bathroom at 3 a.m. The way God intended.

Every act on social media feels both precious and precarious, and it's alarming to feel like an increasing number of people are thinking not in thoughts, but in takes. As if the Internet, to most of its users, is now being played like a zero-sum game. To fall into it is the easiest thing in the world, because if there are winners and losers, then of course you'd like to be one of the former. But it's ridiculous, not to mention short-lived. It's why I started this newsletter in the first place—to have a medium where I could wax poetic and inject a semblance of nuance into the little thoughts I shared online. In case I haven’t said it often enough, and apologies to impose earnestness upon you on a Thursday morning, but: thank you for allowing me this space.

Let me tell you about the five things/people/works I absolutely did not hate over the last few days.

Photo: Searchlight Pictures.

A friend of mine with whom I am updating my catalogue of reliable romcoms suggested I watch Rye Lane (2023) last week. And, my enthusiasm buoyed by the film’s perfect length (82 minutes), I did. It was one of the most charming romcoms I've seen recently, in large part due to Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson’s devastating charisma. Like a modern and funnier Before Sunrise, which is to say: you will love this movie (it is streaming).

Speaking of devastation: a few months ago I got Ada Limón's most recent poetry collection, The Hurting Kind (2022). I've finally started reading it this week, a few minutes here and there. And the thing about Limón's work is—I have to microdose it. Nearly every poem of hers evokes a feeling I didn't even suspect I had, and my eyes are very fond of crying whenever I spend any time reading them. Which I did this week. I haven't historically been a big poetry reader, but to dedicate time to a well-written poem always feels like a little gift to myself.

To be fair, this cover is essentially a promise of emotional wreckage. So.

I haven't started watching the newest season of Love Is Blind. This is not one of my five things, just an announcement. I enjoy it, but sometimes that show makes me anxious about the current state of romance/society.

Awards season has generally been stressing me out because of the Endless Discourse surrounding it, but I've been so thrilled to witness the recognition coming Da'Vine Joy Randolph's way following her role in The Holdovers. I first saw her in the extremely-underrated Dolemite Is My Name (2019), but she has been a delight to see on screen for years. I loved this interview she did following her BAFTA win, where she talks about how theater has influenced her career.

There has been so much great writing from my fellow newsletter-havers lately. In no particular order, I’ve enjoyed reading:

My last non-hated thing of the week might not come as a surprise if you've joined Substack's chat feature (which I've been trying to use more but my god there are so many communication methods and a girl has to come up for air every so often). I listen to a lot of classical music while working, but sometimes even I need to take a break from Tchaikovsky. All of February, I've had Enchanted Isle from VOCES8 on repeat. It is the perfect Celtic/choral soundtrack to the many, many hours I've recently spent writing, editing, and engaging in general existentialism.

