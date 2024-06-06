I often can’t believe that I get to write for a living, but one of the things I miss (and there are few) about working in a more traditional environment is the camaraderie of coworkers. Writing can be lonely! So I am thrilled to have my friendsand from with us for this edition of five things.
Platonic Love is a newsletter and Substack bestseller for women in the messy middle: navigating the transformation from “twenty-something” to “Adult with a capital A.” Each Monday, Aja and Aliza share the links they’ve been sending their friends (Dolly Parton podcasts! Summer bops! Un-fuck-upable recipes!)... And every Thursday, they dissect something they’re going through or has been on their minds — from preserving your selfhood as a new mom to going off Lexapro. They love when readers tell them PL feels like their group text.
It’s one of my favorite Substacks for a reason (they also recently got a snazzy newsletter design revamp that I am very jealous of)!
Aliza & Aja’s Things:
The eulogy for Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, was gorgeous. Some of her lessons:
Know what’s truly precious.
As a parent, you’re not raising babies — you’re raising little people.
Don’t worry about whether anybody else likes you. Come home. We’ll always like you here.
Aliza has spent the past several days talking about’s recent Big Salad piece on deepening friendships. Joanna has been through a lot over the past two years — “a divorce, mediation, dating, etc.” — and her friends have played both ballast and balloon. Like her, Joanna’s advice is heartfelt and genuine — and practical (an element often missing from friendship advice, and we’ve read a lot!)
Speaking of friendship, we coincidentally both recommended Dolly Alderton’s memoir Everything I Know About Love to our younger sisters. They loved it. Alderton is an incredible writer (honest, wry, willing to go places many other memoirists aren’t or can’t), and her meditations on getting older, platonic and romantic love, and selfhood relatable and helpful regardless of age.
Never Too Small is a YouTube channel that goes inside micro-apartments and tiny homes, like a small-footprint version of Cribs. The places NTS features are both stunning and inventive; after watching three videos, Aja was ready to sell everything she owns and move into a 200-square-foot Tokyo apartment. (Unclear where her fiancé would go.) Start with this small apartment on the Italian Riviera (!) and this open-air family home designed after a boat.
If you like dating reality TV, may we recommend a dating reality podcast? Each season of Hang Up follows one person as they meet six prospective love interests over the phone (hints of Love Is Blind here, but without the strange (religious??) specter of marriage haunting the scene.) Each episode, one caller is eliminated. It’s lighthearted and low-stakes, just like us! (Narrator: Not like them.)
Clara’s Things:
I’ve been in a Russian lit mood. Perhaps because I was (as you all now know) moving, and needed to read about folks more stressed than I, which happens to fit the description of every character Anton Chekhov has ever written. Last week, I finished a collection of his short stories that I started reading a couple of months ago after buying it in Asheville over Thanksgiving. Following this, I read Ivan Turgenev’s novella First Love, which was also satisfyingly tragic in the usual matter-of-fact vein of Russian classics. I’d normally suggest these for the winter, but sometimes (sometimes!) summer is a time for wallowing, too.
Earlier this week, Consequence released its “30 Best Albums of 2024 So Far” list, which you should absolutely read if you love lists and/or music (and how lucky for you if, as for me, that Venn diagram is a circle). I was thrilled to see three of my favorite albums this year (Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER, Kacey Musgraves’s Deeper Well, and Waxahatchee’s Tiger Blood) in their top five. Although: would it have killed them to include the beautiful Bright Future from Adrianne Lenker?
On Sunday, my mom and I watched the entire first season of The Buccaneers, the Apple TV show adapted from an unfinished Edith Wharton novel. It was completely deranged. Like, as each episode ended and another began, I couldn’t believe we were still watching it. And yet there we sat, hour after hour on the couch, absorbed, astounded, and almost (can I say this?) bamboozled. I don’t know if I’m recommending this show, exactly, but I need you to know that should you require a long afternoon of unhinged Bridgerton-esque material, The Buccaneers is there for you.
There are so many pieces I’ve enjoyed lately from fellow newsletter-havers: from, I heavily related to “The World’s Worst Influencer;” from , “No idols,” a beautifully thoughtful essay about activism and the importance of movements over individuals; from , this recipe heavily featuring potatoes and tahini, two of my favorite things in this world; from , “if i were to make an angry instagram slideshow” brought to mind much of what I feel while scrolling these days; and from , the fascinating and refreshing “research as leisure activity.”
I mentioned in my last issue that a couple of weeks ago I went to Seattle, a city I adore, for a wedding. And I must tell you about two restaurants we went to that I absolutely loved, should you find yourself in the Emerald City: Cafe Flora, a vegetarian place with gorgeous greenhouse seating that made me feel alive, and Tanoor, which served some of the best Lebanese food I’ve had in a long time.
Thank you for reading, and thank you to Aja and Aliza for joining us today!
thank you for mentioning my research as leisure post!!! I've been subscribed to your newsletter for months now and really enjoy your selections from the vast realm of pop culture, high culture, feminist/political discourse…such a special surprise to see you include my writing here 💖
I am also obsessed with Never Too Small…amazing interior design inspo AND a reminder that a beautiful home life can happen even in cramped conditions! My friend Sheon Han wrote a really great article on the channel, if you'll permit me quoting and linking: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/05/magazine/tiny-home-videos.html
"Before I discovered tiny-home videos, I had condemned my current living situation as a purgatory, a liminal phase before a more “complete state,” namely, owning a single-family house…what hit me as I watched [Never Too Small] was not a particularly brilliant insight, but something I have intellectualized but never fully felt: There is no dress rehearsal in life. Let’s freeze-frame here. Look around, we’re on-air already. This — the moment we’re in — is all there is. This is it."
What a fun collab! Honored to get a shoutout in such a great reading roundup, ty. And sooo with you on that Consequence list: thrilled to see Waxahatchee in #1 (every album of hers is #1 in my heart/spotify wrapped), but Adrianne absolutely deserved a spot.