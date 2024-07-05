We are back today with a collaborative five things, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have

From Marion herself: My substack is where I make room to process what I’m thinking or feeling about the world, and I generally process things through a pop culture filter. I realized about a week ago that the way Bumblebee the Autobot talks, using clips of songs and commercials, is a great representation of how my mind works and why I can be an annoying conversationalist. There is always a movie, song, tv show, or other such moment in pop culture history that I can map on to what I’m experiencing. Topics really run the gamut, from a catalogue of modern romcoms (Clara: Read it!), to my angst about beloved public figures turning out to be terrible people, to the personal failings of emotional terrorist Che Diaz.

Marion’s Things

Movie: Godzilla Minus One. The entire VFX team showed up to the Oscars wearing custom Godzilla heels. I love people who unabashedly love their stuff. It’s like Guillermo del Toro hitting the Pinocchio red carpet holding and posing with a Pinocchio figurine. You can feel that enthusiasm and love in every frame of Godzilla Minus One, too. Love for their craft, love of storytelling, love for humanity. Every character is deeply human and deeply lovable. Plus, I’m a sucker for found families, guilt and redemption narratives, and believing in people over systems or governments, so I’m all the way in on Godzilla Minus One. My latest tattoo: I have become something of a tattoo obsessive. I’m in a constant state of designing my next tattoo. My most recent one is Picasso’s one-line sketch of a camel, to commemorate the fact that I finally fulfilled my childhood dream of riding a camel! (For the record, the camels did not stink, nor did they spit. Very chill little buddies.) This camel is on my right thigh, and balances out the shark on my left thigh quite nicely. Once I’ve decided between text or graphic, my next tattoo will either go on my rib cage (text) or my hand (graphic). Do we love or do we love? I feel like the mug would also feel at home at The Pie Hole, Ned’s pie shop in Pushing Daisies (rip). My favourite mug: I have a stupid deep shelf of coffee mugs, because I’m a tea girlie and teacups are too small. I have etched glass ones for iced tea, a Scrabble M tile mug, and a Pawnee Today mug (shoutout Joan Calamezzo). I even have a mammoth 22oz mug from Wait Wait! Don’t tell me! for emergency caffeine situations. But my current fave is a very simple, very cute, 11.5oz mug with a little lip around the rim. It’s pink on the outside and cream on the inside, and has a delicate, cozy vibe that doesn’t quite match anything else in my mid-century/boho/maximalist house, but feels perfect somehow. I feel like something between Lizzy Bennett and Bilbo Baggins when I drink from it. Album: TIMELESS by Kaytranada. Every Kaytranada album has its own vibe but every Kaytranada album also has the exact same vibe. It’s fizzy drinks on a rooftop, and it’s slow grinding at a basement party, and it’s eating fried chicken on the beach, and it’s roller skating backwards. This is not a complaint at all. This is a rave review. Kaytranada season is back, baby! Top three songs: LOVER/FRIEND, WITCHY, and a tie between WEIRD and DO 2 ME. I think. Relitigation: Sex and the City, season 6. SATC is absolutely my most rewatched show. (For the record, I’m a Miranda sun, Carrie moon, Samantha rising.) I’ve recently come to the conclusion that Carrie’s season 6 boyfriends—Berger and The Russian—represent two incomplete halves of Mr. Big, Carrie’s soulmate. Berger is Big without the money or confidence. He and Carrie have great comedic and flirtatious chemistry, and we know that Carrie needs that zsa zsa zou to stay interested. But he has no clout, and he’s so insecure that he’s threatened by Carrie’s success. On the flip side, The Russian is Big without the fun or chemistry. He buys Carrie an Oscar de la Renta gown that she admires in a magazine, and tosses off “Oscar is a friend” so casually that Carrie’s luxury-loving, clout-chasing brain short-circuited. But he has a very stereotypically Russian sense of humor (read: none), and the two of them have nothing in common. She needs someone who will jokingly dive after her purse after they’ve both fallen into a duck pond, and who is so rich that he barely cares that he’s just ruined one of his Armani suits. She needs Mr. Big. (Clara: Marion and I did *not* discuss this, but I just feel like we should mention that The Russian is played by Mikhail Baryshnikov, which is not nothing. It might be the opposite of nothing. Also: justice for the Russian sense of humor!!! Chekhov would like a word!!)

Clara’s Things

This hurricane is a direct result of the climate crisis that Grenada, the Caribbean and other small island developing states (SIDS) are on the frontline of. We demand and deserve climate justice. We are no longer prepared to accept that it is okay for us to constantly suffer significant, clearly demonstrated loss and damage arising from climatic events and be expected to rebuild, be expected to borrow to rebuild year after year, while countries that are responsible for creating the situation and exacerbating the situation sit idly by with platitudes and tokenism. (NewsDay)

In the meantime: The Miami Herald has put together a list of places where we can contribute to the aid efforts in the affected Caribbean nations.

