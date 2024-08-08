Friends — I am thrilled today to bring you another five things, where I — and more often than not a guest — wax poetic about five things, films, people, events, specks of dust on a windshield, etc., that have tickled our fancy over the last few weeks.
For today’s issue, I was so excited to invitefrom the wonderful to tell us about her five things, which you’ll love.
As I’m sure have many of you, I’ve been reading Links for a while now, but if you aren’t familiar, it is a digital culture newsletter for people who miss the old internet: the one that wasn’t crowded with Elon Musk reply-guys, viral attention-hackers and shrimp Jesuses. Caitlin is a journalist and curator who is very interested in big-picture questions about technology and how it shapes our lives and culture. But with Links, she’s also on the look-out for humor and humanity and weirdness online — all the things that social media often isn’t now (!).
Subscribers receive two weekly emails: an obsessively curated round-up of the best new tech and culture writing from the week prior, and an original essay, article or Q&A on some internetty topic, whether that’s the personal depths of our Gmail archives (Clara: one of my favorite pieces this year! It led me on an emotional journey to the bowels of my Gmail that inevitably made me deeply emosh!) or the vagaries of online retail.
Caitlin’s Five Things
I am very old-school in my internet reading habits, and RSS feeds are still sacrosanct to me. Even before Elon Musk ruined Twitter, and every other platform started downgrading links, social media struck me as a very haphazard, incomplete way to access news. Like — you can’t even conceptualize what, or how much, the algorithm doesn’t show you. In my neurotic quest to gain some control there (... and, increasingly, to never log into “X” again), I’ve cycled through just about every RSS feed reader on the market. Readwise Reader is easily my favorite of the existing crop — it’s basically a hybrid feed-reader and read-it-later app, with all kinds of extra note-taking and triage tools. I really highly recommend it to anyone who reads a lot online, whether for work or pleasure.
Much of Kristoffer Tjalve’s work is designed as an antidote to the hyper-commercialized, clout-chasey, mainstream social web that I myself spend so much time marinating in; as a result, or a reaction, or a RESPITE, I don’t know, I’m very taken and intrigued by pretty much any and every project he touches. Tjalve’s latest, with Elliott Cost, is a physical phone book that collates the personal websites of “designers, developers, writers, curators and educators.” You can submit your site here and bookmark this page for purchase info when it becomes available.
Last weekend I took an eight-hour train ride to see the Sufjan Stevens musical on Broadway — in hindsight, a precious, slightly self-indulgent and thus vaguely Sufjan-like undertaking. I DON’T MIND, though. I don’t mind! The show was phenomenal: just beautiful and tragic and whispy and weird, like the very best of Steven’s sprawling oeuvre. I cried, personally; so did the people to my right and my left. At this point in my life, there’s little I appreciate more than a piece of art that moves me so deeply I’m willing to ruin “going-out” make-up over it. (Clara: When in need of a good cry, I listen to Sufjan’s Javelin, for me one of 2023’s best albums. His music somehow manages to unearth depths of feelings I didn’t even know I had. Good man.)
Many valiant thinkers have attempted to publish the definitive book on How We Got Here — “here” being the brink of democratic collapse, now with a new, internet-y flavor (!). These books are generally not my thing, in part because I read right before bed. (Respectfully, I’m looking to get seven hours in and I can’t have Project 25 running through my head.) But I *am* risking insomnia, just this ONCE, for Elle Reeve’s new book Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics. Reeve is a brilliant reporter who has covered the rise of the alt-right (now, sleep-killingly, just the right) for more than 10 years. You might best remember her as the blasé, bespectacled hipster who dismantled a bunch of loud-mouth white supremacists for Vice in Charlottesville.
Many people reportedly find that quitting alcohol saves them money. That has not been my personal experience, alas, because I’ve treated my recent ~lifestyle change~ as license to try ALL the trendy N/A drinks. Most of them are merely adequate, I’ve found. Some are situationally or contextually good. And two — Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz and St. Agrestis’s Phony Negroni — are so delicious and convincing (and expensive, lol) that I’d happily take them over the real article.
Clara’s Things
IN! THE! MOOD! FOR! LOVE! (2000). It is streaming on Max. I had never seen it before and I chose this past Monday night to do so, for reasons wholly unknown to me. I am trying to imagine the eighteen-year-old I would have been had I watched this film — this beautiful, sumptuous, supple film — in high school. I would’ve made it my entire personality and I would’ve made it other people’s personalities, too. Posters would’ve gone up in every dorm room across America if I’d had knowledge of this movie as a teenager. It creates the kind of painful intimacy that few films can illustrate successfully, and it does so with one of the most fragrant color palettes I’ve seen in recent memory (you should know that I am resisting the urge to call it aesthetically Lynchian). (Re)watch it asap.
Back in March, I wrote about Hamnet (2020) as a book that “felt like repeatedly getting punched in the throat [i]n a good way,” and since then we’ve sporadically gotten updates of the upcoming film adaptation, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal as William and Agnes Shakespeare, respectively. And I find myself pre-emotional over this film: we know that Mescal can make us weep (I have never fully recovered from All of Us Strangers (2023), much less Aftersun (2022)), but so can Buckley. It was Buckley’s performance in Wild Rose (2018) (an underrated film that is streaming on a few platforms, you should watch), after all, that made me cry buckets a few Januarys back. All to say: every time I see one of the Hamnet (2025) updates, it reads like a threat to my lacrimal ducts. Can’t wait.
Listen, I know I slightly underplayed the significance of stone fruit season in my last newsletter. My sincerest apologies for doing so — I hadn’t yet had a peach this year. Yesterday, I did, and I’m not too proud to acknowledge that it changed my life a little bit. It was juicy and sweet — but not too sweet — and carried not a trace of mealy sand in its bite. I dedicated half a page to that peach on today’s journal entry. Our dog Sophie (pictured above) is still plotting out her revenge plan after my reluctance to share said peach. All to say, stone fruit season: I’ll never disparage you again.
I have, as per usual, marveled over fellow newsletter-havers this month.captured the frustration I felt surrounding the reaction to the transphobic attacks against Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif in “Imane Khelif Isn’t Trans — But So What If She Was?;” encapsulated so many of my thoughts around (over)sharing on the Internet with “Look At Me! No, Don’t;” expressed much of my saturation with fashion and lifestyle influencing with “Click. Read. Love. 7.18.24;” and were honest, funny, and comprehensive in their “Consumption Diaries No. 21: July” and “An August Buffet,” respectively; taught me about yet another famous tradwife in “‘Everyone buckle up for the godly gingham girlies retreat’;” and kept me both informed and entertained with “alex cooper is singing for her supper.”
I have sooooooo many thoughts about the SNL movie coming out later this year, SNL 1975, about the origins of Saturday Night Live that is more of a “thriller-comedy” than a laugh riot, according to director Jason Reitman. I’ve enjoyed Reitman’s films (I think of Up in the Air on a regular basis), and I think SNL 1975 could very much be great despite its apparently woeful wig budget. Matthew Rhys and Lamorne Morris, after all, are involved. However, as someone who watched — rapturously, unironically — Aaron Sorkin’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007) in my tender teenage years (when I should have been salivating over In the Mood for Love), I can tell you that there is a good chance this does not end well. You should absolutely read the Vanity Fair piece on the film, if only to see “[t]his is a movie where the villain is time. It’s like our Sauron. Our Darth Vader is a clock, and you feel its presence at all times” in context.
Bonus thing: my new jacket purchased at a vintage store in Mexico City (I am so sorry, I actually am completely aware of how obnoxious that sounds). Shoutout to my friend Maru without whom I would never have gone to, or even known about, said store. Whenever I wear it, I feel like a 90s Andre Agassi without the meth.
