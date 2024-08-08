Friends — I am thrilled today to bring you another five things, where I — and more often than not a guest — wax poetic about five things, films, people, events, specks of dust on a windshield, etc., that have tickled our fancy over the last few weeks.

For today’s issue, I was so excited to invite

from the wonderful

to tell us about

five things, which you’ll love.

her

As I’m sure have many of you, I’ve been reading Links for a while now, but if you aren’t familiar, it is a digital culture newsletter for people who miss the old internet: the one that wasn’t crowded with Elon Musk reply-guys, viral attention-hackers and shrimp Jesuses. Caitlin is a journalist and curator who is very interested in big-picture questions about technology and how it shapes our lives and culture. But with Links, she’s also on the look-out for humor and humanity and weirdness online — all the things that social media often isn’t now (!).

Subscribers receive two weekly emails: an obsessively curated round-up of the best new tech and culture writing from the week prior, and an original essay, article or Q&A on some internetty topic, whether that’s the personal depths of our Gmail archives (Clara: one of my favorite pieces this year! It led me on an emotional journey to the bowels of my Gmail that inevitably made me deeply emosh!) or the vagaries of online retail.

Courtesy of Caitlin. (This is coincidentally how I sit 70% of the time before wondering where my back pain comes from, so thank you Caitlin for joining me in the bad posture Olympics ( respectfully!!! ).)

Caitlin’s Five Things

I am very old-school in my internet reading habits, and RSS feeds are still sacrosanct to me. Even before Elon Musk ruined Twitter, and every other platform started downgrading links, social media struck me as a very haphazard, incomplete way to access news. Like — you can’t even conceptualize what, or how much, the algorithm doesn’t show you. In my neurotic quest to gain some control there (... and, increasingly, to never log into “X” again), I’ve cycled through just about every RSS feed reader on the market. Readwise Reader is easily my favorite of the existing crop — it’s basically a hybrid feed-reader and read-it-later app, with all kinds of extra note-taking and triage tools. I really highly recommend it to anyone who reads a lot online, whether for work or pleasure. Much of Kristoffer Tjalve’s work is designed as an antidote to the hyper-commercialized, clout-chasey, mainstream social web that I myself spend so much time marinating in; as a result, or a reaction, or a RESPITE, I don’t know, I’m very taken and intrigued by pretty much any and every project he touches. Tjalve’s latest, with Elliott Cost, is a physical phone book that collates the personal websites of “designers, developers, writers, curators and educators.” You can submit your site here and bookmark this page for purchase info when it becomes available. Last weekend I took an eight-hour train ride to see the Sufjan Stevens musical on Broadway — in hindsight, a precious, slightly self-indulgent and thus vaguely Sufjan-like undertaking. I DON’T MIND, though. I don’t mind! The show was phenomenal: just beautiful and tragic and whispy and weird, like the very best of Steven’s sprawling oeuvre. I cried, personally; so did the people to my right and my left. At this point in my life, there’s little I appreciate more than a piece of art that moves me so deeply I’m willing to ruin “going-out” make-up over it. (Clara: When in need of a good cry, I listen to Sufjan’s Javelin, for me one of 2023’s best albums. His music somehow manages to unearth depths of feelings I didn’t even know I had. Good man.) Many valiant thinkers have attempted to publish the definitive book on How We Got Here — “here” being the brink of democratic collapse, now with a new, internet-y flavor (!). These books are generally not my thing, in part because I read right before bed. (Respectfully, I’m looking to get seven hours in and I can’t have Project 25 running through my head.) But I *am* risking insomnia, just this ONCE, for Elle Reeve’s new book Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics. Reeve is a brilliant reporter who has covered the rise of the alt-right (now, sleep-killingly, just the right) for more than 10 years. You might best remember her as the blasé, bespectacled hipster who dismantled a bunch of loud-mouth white supremacists for Vice in Charlottesville. Many people reportedly find that quitting alcohol saves them money. That has not been my personal experience, alas, because I’ve treated my recent ~lifestyle change~ as license to try ALL the trendy N/A drinks. Most of them are merely adequate, I’ve found. Some are situationally or contextually good. And two — Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz and St. Agrestis’s Phony Negroni — are so delicious and convincing (and expensive, lol) that I’d happily take them over the real article. Ps, a reminder that we’re running a 20% off annual subscriptions — redeemable until August 12!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Clara’s Things

One day soon I will cut myself off of Canva because this is unsustainable. For now, I’m having fun. Paul Mescal’s photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images; Jessie Buckley’s photo: Charlotte Hadden for EW . Headline from Screen Daily .

Thank you for reading! As always, you can find me on twitter, instagram, and tiktok. This newsletter is my pride and joy, with issues on topics like the celebrity apology industrial complex, Barbie’s Oscar noms, debriefing the Bezos’ fake normalcy, the media literacy crisis, and Stanley cups and hyperconsumerism. If you find yourself frequently enjoying these essays, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

P.S. Liking posts apparently makes a big difference for the ~algorithm~, so if you’ve enjoyed this issue and you’re inclined to hit the little heart, it wouldn’t be remiss! And if you share the post or a snippet on social media (thank you!), please tag me (I love to see it!), and include a link when possible (it does break my heart to make so many requests of you, my apologies). x