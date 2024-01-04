Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

I teased it a few weeks ago, and look at us now, launching a new HTI feature the very first week of the year (I have now come full-circle and embraced the venereal-sounding abbreviation of the newsletter in what many would call my first Moment of Growth of 2024).

Initially, I wanted to call this Five Things That Didn't Make Me Want To Die This Week, but as I am striving for a measure of earnestness and perhaps even optimism this year, we're instead settling for FTTDMMSoMTW — it rolls off the tongue, you see — and seeing how it goes.

And why this new feature? Well, I'll be completely honest with you: sometimes the topics I write about get me down. They do! But Clara, I can hear you saying, as if to a confused forest creature, don't you ... choose the subjects yourself? I know! Therein lies the rub, etc. Because I enjoy thinking about and discussing all the [surprisingly wide range of] topics we cover on the newsletter (in a stunning turn of events, I find myself using the royal we with increasing frequency, a development I shall not be examining with any sort of closeness). Still — and not to be the General of Good Vibes Only about this — I appreciate the opportunity to remind myself (and hopefully you!) that there are some Nice Things happening alongside the many (many) woes.

I'll likely paywall this going forward, but I wanted everyone to have access to the first iteration. Happy New Year, all. (Also! If you’re in the U.S., it would be a very good idea to start masking again if you aren’t already — the numbers aren’t looking good.)

I am a little bit upset that no one sat me down and forced me to watch Theater Camp when it came out last summer, because I watched it on my flight back to New York earlier this week and, um, it was the perfect movie? I laughed, I cried, I had several epiphanies, I had a much better time than a person should have on an airplane. You all must know by now that I am a theater kid at heart, and Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin ... the Gleeks (complimentary) that you are!! One of the best casts I have seen in a long time. January. I know, I know. This is not a resolutions house, and I am decidedly not partaking in dry January, but I hold the first month of the year in the same esteem I hold Mondays. I love the idea of a cute little tabula rasa, a fresh start when I can develop and endlessly tweak new habits. Because do not be fooled by the possession of this newsletter: my deranged Type A brain drafts a spreadsheet for every new journey I'm on, physical or metaphorical, and few things bring me greater joy than updating them with my progress, however slowly that may come. I guess maybe what I'm suggesting is that you let this be the year you are honest, and then insane, about the things that you want. Over the last few weeks, I've been reading a novel that reminds me of how I felt when I first discovered classics as a tween (I was very popular). That sort of settled, cozy comfort that only a specific kind of long novel can bring you. It's taking me a while, because I've been traveling and spending a lot of time with my family, but even that has felt nice — to take my time with a novel, as opposed to rushing to the last page just for the sake of having finished a book so I can jump to the next one. To sit with a story feels like a luxury, and I want to do more of it this year. Anyway, the novel is Lies and Sorcery by Elsa Morrante (translated by Jenny McPhee) — if you're looking for a semi-depressing, sprawling saga of an Italian family over the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, then this is for you. (Bookshop) Once I am done reading the book, I will research the process that brought us to this cover art. I am sorry for harping on about this like some sort of pretentious Daisy Miller sans-the-tragic-end, but the Italian light really did it for me. Like, it genuinely made me emotional to go on my long morning and afternoon walks, briefly pausing in cafes where I would convince myself that yes, of course I wanted an espresso and not an americano, of course this efficient sip of bitterness was my beverage of choice, certo, grazie, davvero, before quickly chugging the approximately 0.5 fluid ounces graciously offered in the adjacent glass of water. This was the longest period I've spent in Italy since I lived there when I was a kid (apologies, there's no way to say that without coming across as the well, when I lived in Italy girl), and it is so upsetting to realize that there are no uninspired Italian cities. It upsets me. Every country should have a Tallahassee, at the very least — a humbling agent of chaos. (As a reminder, I grew up in Florida and can say these things.) Share This was in Verona, where the light was so perfect it physically pained me. I woke up unspeakably early this morning and proceeded to watch two movies, one of which was new to me but mostly too forgettable to mention, but the other was Drive Me Crazy, the iconic Melissa Joan Hart/Adrian Grenier vehicle from 1999 that I hadn't seen in years. Is it a great movie? No, and the dad-from-Seventh-Heaven appearance was a legitimate jumpscare, but it holds a weird nostalgic value for me, of what I believed high school would be like as a child. Today, the film's best attribute is probably its time capsuleness (a real word), best exemplified by the soundtrack I've already listened to twice today.

