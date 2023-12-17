Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Before we get started, I want to thank you for the lovely response to my last post. I was quite nervous to hit "Publish," but you all very quickly made those fears obsolete. I remain, as always, very grateful.

It feels, increasingly, like people are losing their minds. Present company included. The chaos and frantic energy of the last two weeks of the year feels particularly strong this 2023, and it might be driving some of the unhinged happenings of the last few days. Let us discuss.

Hugh Grant's ongoing disappointment with life itself

I am, I have to tell you, highly obsessed with this. If you didn't know, what a thrill to be the first to tell you that Grant is playing the Oompa Loompa in Wonka, the new film starring Timothée Chalamet and giving us what no one asked for: Willy Wonka's origin story.

I am begging you to watch this video of Grant, the life from behind his eyes long gone, doing press and informing a journalist that he "joue le oompa loompa." The ennui in his expression is so deeply French it made me feel like I could skip a chapter of Proust and light up a cigarette instead, deep sighs book-ending the time in between puffs. His voice holds the kind of naked defeatism that, with less than two weeks left in this Unwell Year, I can deeply relate to.

Few things appeal to me more than an honest celebrity doing press. Nothing left to lose but the last dredges of his dignity, and he will hold on to that, thank you very much. Grant is a deeply problematic figure and yet I cannot help but to root for him a bit. He really cannot be bothered to care, because yes, he is playing an Oompa Loompa, but refuses to play along by letting you think he is even close to enjoying it.

This is not new for Grant. Last year while promoting Dungeons and Dragons (a film I watched this weekend for the first time and you know what? I had fun), he nonchalantly told a journalist on the red carpet that he had been "heavily into S&M" for decades. Standing next to him, too stunned to speak, was co-star Chris Pine. Do you know what stage of Given Up you need to be at to casually, voluntarily relinquish details of your sex life on a red carpet?

I think a visual of Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa is helpful, if not necessary, here. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

This is a man who has stared directly at Rock Bottom and said ok, fine. I have to respect that.

Why is Congress so embarrassing?

Listen, I briefly found George Santos's bumbling ineptitude funny, too. Holding up a mirror to the entire institution, etc., etc. But earlier this month, he became the sixth member of the House of Representatives to be expelled from those hallowed chambers and, instead of crawling home never to be heard from again, is now selling Cameos that people are buying. I know you can't shame the shameless, but we can at least not pay them, right? We already paid Santos's salary for far longer than he deserved, and now some of you are giving him a raise! With, as of the time of publication, $500 Cameos!! Is anyone okay?

Begging everyone to let this man slide back into irrelevance. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

I understand it's been a long year. I know that Santos is — tragically — painfully funny. I know we're grasping at straws here. But this is a man who is not only a liar and a grifter, but has also aligned himself with white supremacists and openly supported anti-LGBTQ laws over the course of his abridged tenure as an elected representative. Let's do like Hugh Grant and at least try to hold on to our dignity, even if our government officials have lost theirs.

As regards congressional embarrassments that is, unfortunately, not all. We also have to mention the staffer who decided, in his infinite wisdom, to film a little sex tape in the Senate hearing room and post snippets of the same to his Instagram stories on close friends. (He has since been fired.) Anyone who doesn't know that there are always at least two frenemies watching close friends stories, waiting for you to self-destruct, is not fit to serve.

What happened to couth? I am all for sex positivity, having fun with consent, so on and so forth, but my god, keep your exhibitionism out of our government chambers at the very least?? It is in tune, though, with the last few months — as a country and especially as a government, we seem to have entered our Nihilism Era. As someone trying desperately to maintain a shred of hope in our institutions, I am exhausted.

Ah, yes, contempt for romance as a genre

This is, perhaps, a bit niche while also deserving of a stand-alone post because I have so very many feelings to discuss, but I’ll keep it to this for now. Earlier this week Curtis Sittenfeld — of Prep, Rodham, Eligible, and most recently, Romantic Comedy fame — tweeted the below.

Lol. There are many — many — problems with Goodreads, some of which I have written about, and most recently regarding its continued issues with review bombing, spotlighted by the now-infamous Cait Corrain who lost her book deal by creating multiple fake accounts to leave negative book reviews on upcoming books by authors of color. (A truly perverse and baffling turn of events, which you can and honestly should read about here.) Even the treatment of the category that Sittenfeld is tweeting about is a problem — the nominees for Best Romance in 2023, which you can see here, did not include a single Black author.

, who was nominated for the lovely

, had a great response to this a few weeks ago.

kategoldbeck A post shared by @kategoldbeck

You, Again

And yet, this is not what I want to discuss. I read Romantic Comedy over the summer and enjoyed it well enough — recommended it, even. It was very easy to read on a long flight, despite falling — often — into the White Feminist trap (I cannot tell you how much I don't need, in 2023, a white main character telling me, in a stunning lack of context, how much she supported Hillary Clinton).

It is not, despite the title, a particularly romantic book, nor is it, despite the title, a particularly funny book. The flaws didn't bother me too much when I first read it, because there are other redeeming features to the novel. Clearly, though, sales benefited from its purposeful association with romance, a genre that has soared in popularity over the last few years and caters largely to a female audience. It would be disingenuous to suggest that Sittenfeld's first foray into romance was not motivated by the genre's commercial appeal.

Which is why this tweet was so irksome to me. It is the barely-veiled contempt for a genre that Sittenfeld dipped into at least in part — let me conduct a bit of an educated conjecture here — to make more money than she otherwise would with her various volumes of Donna Tartt cosplay (I'm sorry!).

Earlier this year — back when I was so annoyed by the popularity of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo — I wrote about about the mistaken elevation of mediocre-adjacent literature, but on the flip-side is the mistaken minimization of an entire genre that is actually, as Sittenfeld demonstrated with Romantic Comedy, quite difficult to successfully pull off. I say this as a snob myself: it is very weird to, in an effort to maintain your Smart, Chill, Cool-Girl cachet, ridicule the same genre (and readers) you tried to co-opt.

A bit of a cun*y little recap today, sorry! Blame the end-of-year jitters, dwindling reserves of patience, and everyone collectively turning to insanity as a coping mechanism. Happy holidays!

