Perhaps predictably, the last couple of weeks have sprung forth some of the most deranged pop culture discourse I've witnessed in years. In all of November, not a single normal moment has taken place. Let’s discuss, I guess.

Sebastian Stan calls out Hollywood (good for him)

If you weren't aware, Marvel alum Sebastian Stan starred in a couple of movies this year: A Different Man and The Apprentice. For his portrayal of Donald Trump in the latter, Variety invited Stan to partake in their annual Actors on Actors interviews, a hallowed tradition wherein two actors sit in uncomfortable-looking armchairs and take turns telling each other how wonderful they are.

Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan in . (© Apprentice Productions Ontario Inc. / Profile Productions 2 APS / Tailored Films Ltd. 2023)

Because cowardice is somehow more widespread than even my little cynical self realizes, no actor's publicist would agree for their client to sit down for an interview with Stan because, according to Stan, "they were too afraid to ... talk about [The Apprentice]."

Are people not embarrassed?

Here's the full quote, by the way:

For instance, I had an offer to do a Variety Actor on Actor this Friday. And I couldn't find another actor to do it with me, because they were too afraid to go and talk about this movie. So I couldn't do it. And it doesn't matter, that's okay, it's not to point a finger at anybody, I've got to do a lot of great things. [W]e couldn't get past the publicists, who were the people representing because [they were] too afraid to talk about this movie. And it's like, that's when I think we lose the situation. Because if it really becomes that fear or that discomfort to talk about this, then we're really going to have a problem. (Video via @MaggieMinLA)

Variety confirmed this, telling IndieWire that "What Sebastian said is accurate. We invited him to participate in ‘Actors on Actors,’ the biggest franchise of awards season, but other actors didn’t want to pair with him because they didn’t want to talk about Donald Trump.”

Maybe you think that an awards season custom ("the biggest franchise of awards season" ... oooook Variety!) does not merit much attention, and normally I might agree, except for this: the actors who take part in this tradition, for the most part, have power. They are recognizable artists with the financial and reputational means to take on the risk — and I'm being so, so generous by using that word — of potentially criticizing the former and future president, a man extremely worthy of criticism.

It is alarming to see powerful people (artists, too!) fall in line so quickly and without even an express threat of retribution — makes it that much harder for the rest of us to be openly critical.

And I know Timothy Snyder's "do not obey in advance" gets thrown around a lot these days, but apparently it bears repeating! A lot!

Most of the power of authoritarianism is freely given. In times like these, individuals think ahead about what a more repressive government will want, and then offer themselves without being asked. A citizen who adapts in this way is teaching power what it can do. (On Tyranny, quote via Literary Hub; emphasis mine)

Mind you, this was a little interview for Variety, so it was unlikely that the conversation would have unfolded into an anti-GOP manifesto. Why are Hollywood publicists pretending that to sit across Stan to discuss The Apprentice would've been the equivalent of joining the Communist Party in 1948? Let's relax.

It's too bad, actually, because now, whenever the Actors on Actors pairings are announced, all I'll be thinking about is how apparently, every single one of those people is a coward. I'm glad Stan called them out, and I hope their lack of solidarity comes back to bite them, even if it's just via varying degrees of personal shame. I know my buddy Paul Newman would never.

We will all mourn the Wicked press tour

For a few days now, I've been holding space for every single tweet (sorry, yes, I'm still on twitter! Bluesky gives me National Junior Honor Society vibes!) relating to the Wicked press tour. I'm seeing the movie on Monday, but in the meantime, I have been pausing to watch this video each time it shows up on my feed (approximately every three seconds).

The thing is, I didn't know I was looking for footage of my last college exam season, when I didn't sleep for about a week because every single one of my classes had papers that I refused to start until hmmm ... two days before they were due, and I reached a level of delirium that could have very well been called hallucination.

I've given it a lot of thought, and I'm pretty sure my favorite part is toward the end, when the journalist reveals that she has seen it (the space holding) "on a couple posts," which is like when I was fifteen and saying "some people say I look like Anne Hathaway" and "some people" were my mom and her hairdresser. Delusion is a beautiful, powerful thing.

I do want to point out that Tracy E. Gilchrist, the journalist responsible (complimentary) for this true gift of a moment, had a wonderful response to it:

"When I posed the question to Cynthia about people holding space with the lyrics to 'Defying Gravity,' it was two days after the election, and everyone I knew in the LGBTQ+ community was trying to make sense of what we might be facing. I loved her response, and I love that people are having a laugh, because I know I could use one about now ... I never considered I'd become a meme. But as an unrepentant showqueen, I'm thrilled that it's for something this campy, in response to a movie I love. Now go see Wicked!" (via Out)

What the hell, why not.

JKR and trans rights, again

We are doomed to be periodically shocked into remembering that HBO is (still, somehow) developing a Harry Potter series, which will take its audience through the saga's original seven books. Given the fact that J.K. Rowling, since around 2020, has spent a not-inconsiderable amount of time frantically tweeting about how trans women are not, have never been, and will never be women, both HBO and Warner Brothers have in the last few years created at least a façade of distance between themselves and the author.

But earlier this week, a couple of things happened. First, lest they be accused of ill-timing, on Trans Day of Remembrance HBO released a statement of support for Rowling, in which they said:

“J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

And then a day later Rowling, who over the summer was reportedly sued by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif for cyberbullying, once again reminded us of those personal views:

(Screenshot via @jk_rowling on X.)

I'm not going to share more of her tweets because it would be repetitive and looking at her feed makes me feel physically unwell, but suffice it to say this kind of thing is a near-daily occurrence for Rowling, who continues to argue she is not transphobic even as she repeatedly singles out and misgenders individual, non-famous trans people to her 14 million followers. So, like, sure. Luckily, I have eyes and the ability to read patterns.

It's not just Rowling, though, which is why I was — against all odds — taken aback by HBO's statement.

In recent months and especially since the election, we have seen both companies and politicians seem to decide that the trans community is no longer deserving of support or advocacy, and indeed may be worthy of scapegoating. After the election, for instance, Rep. Seth Moulton tried to posit that being oh-so-progressive on trans rights was a large reason why Democrats lost. And according to Rep. Greg Landsman, the answer for the future of the party is to "stop with the identity politics." Meanwhile, per NBC News, the DNC convention platformed a grand total of zero trans speakers and mentioned trans issues a whopping two (2) times. Be serious — the so-called progressivism of the Democratic Party platform is not in the room with us.

Naturally, the GOP is at the forefront of transphobia, with Allison Williams lookalike Rep. Nancy Mace taking a page from Rowling's book and dedicating herself almost entirely to banning trans women "from using facilities on federal property ... that do not correspond to the sex they were assigned at birth," per NPR. Shock upon shocks, this is occurring on the heels of the first openly trans person elected to Congress, Rep. Sarah McBride from Delaware.

In response to this attack, McBride tweeted that "[she's] not here to fight about bathrooms[, but] ... to fight for all Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them," adding that this was "an effort to distract from the real issues facing this country." This, to be quite honest, is a lackluster and disappointing response, because why on earth would you grant Republicans the point that trans issues are not real issues? They very much are.

Sorry to quote myself, but it's efficient and pertinent, because I wrote this back in April:

[T]rans people face "significantly higher rates of suicide and suicide attempts compared to the rest of the population" (CNN), are more likely to suffer from sexual abuse and intimate partner violence than other members of the LGBTQ+ community (National Domestic Violence Hotline), and experience homelessness at a much higher prevalence than the general population (The Trevor Project).

Advocating for people under systemic risk of discrimination and violence is a real issue, and it is concerning, if not altogether surprising, to find that support for one of our most marginalized communities was conditional upon electoral victory.

I was going to write about Sabrina Carpenter discourse, too, because I think more than a few of you are, respectfully, delving a wee bit too far into ~what she represents~ within pop culture and feminism and sexual liberation. I think we could stand to do a little less with using Carpenter as a jumping off point to all sorts of topics. But this is already too long, and it’s Sunday — we’ll bravely leave that for a later time.

