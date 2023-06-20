Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

It has been heartening to see the labor movement alive and well this summer: the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, Insider, UPS, and now, not to be outshone—orcas. Killer whales have said enough is enough, we are taking the ocean back.

The last few months, orcas have walked the walk when it comes to defending their home and eating the rich. They're sinking yachts with aplomb, holding meetings to discuss future actions, and generally terrorizing those who are too silly to understand the respect, awe, and fear owed to the ocean.

And you know what, personally, I have to say: congrats, girlies. You've given us plenty of time to reconsider our choices, and we haven't. People, especially once they hit a certain tax bracket, are too nonchalant when it comes to the ocean. It is not a bad idea for the orcas to remind us that we really have no idea what's going on down there. As the sea’s representatives, killer whales are bringing back the fear previously wielded by Greek gods—and who are we to question it?

Of course, it has not only been orcas who are working toward the effort of reminding us of our own smallness, ignorance, and insignificance. We (I’m being very generous with the first person plural today) manage to do so all by ourselves, too. Over the weekend, in a historic compounding of the consequences of human arrogance, an experimental submersible (it is not a submarine, I have learned) touring the remains of the Titanic shipwreck (yes) suddenly lost contact with its mother ship less than two hours into its voyage.

Now, I thought this was insane before I saw the rickety, terrifying contraption they're calling a sub, and now I think the people who willingly chose to go on this little excursion were unwell, in all the ways a person can be unwell.

Like! I know that this is not a submarine, but calling it a submersible also feels like a stretch. This is an abandoned McDonalds PlayPlace tube and it probably smells just as sweaty.

I thought this was implied, but when we said men needed hobbies, we did not mean amateur sub trips to the ocean's floor. My God. To have learned nothing about the fallibility of man from the sinking of the original ship that now brings you, in 2023, 3,800 meters underwater. To go to the depths of the earth inside a tiny vessel owned by a way-too-chill-all-things-considered-company called OceanGate, as if we haven’t been re-naming every major and minor disaster after Watergate for the last fifty years? A vessel that uses Elon Musk’s Starlink technology to communicate with the outside world? Oh, it is too much. These passengers didn’t need a trip to a shipwreck, they needed a long chat with a mental health specialist.

You cannot tell me this is not just a (lethal) crowded elevator! Source: American Photo Archive/Alamy.

Obviously, I am hoping that these people are found alive, but it is astounding. Paying $250,000 to squat in a rusty (to be clear: I do not know the state of the metal, but the aura is certainly rusty) pipe in the middle of the ocean to see the remains of what is essentially a mass grave?

What happened to philanthropy? What happened to spending excess cash and accumulating goodwill by patronizing the arts? Do you think the Medicis were walking around their Florentine palazzi being like, hmmm, maybe we should head down to Pompeii and see what all the fuss was about. No. They donated money, controlled politicians, and generally terrorized the Vatican with their influence. But today’s ultra-wealthy lack culture. They lack panache. Gravitas among the elite has become a scarce resource. So instead of providing us with art and centuries-long cultural drama, they go on death traps in the middle of the ocean and, when the vessels function as designed (poorly), a symphony of state resources are dispatched for recovery efforts.

At the very least—at the very least—, anyone who decides to spend 250,000 American dollars on amateur submarine tourism should perhaps become the happy recipient of a wellness check and an automatic audit. Like, you hit “check out" on titanic-fans-with-too-much-money dot com, you sign your little “it’s fine if I die” waiver and immediately, a therapist is assigned to you and the IRS gets a little ping. Let’s get AI to do that.

As much as I may try, I cannot say I understand these people. I went snorkeling once, approximately a mile off the coast of the Florida Keys (a lot of who I am as a person starts to make sense when you remember that at the end of the day, I am a girl who grew up in Florida), and even there, I felt like I could die at any moment, even though I wasn’t in any explicit danger. And the demise would've made sense to me. A logical end to a life. It would've been justified, because truly, who was I to be so far from land? I briefly swam with a sea turtle and like, yes, sure, very cute, very nice, but I also thought—ok, so this is someone else's home I’m trespassing upon. Nothing that happens here, I realized, would shock me, because at the end of the day, we know so very little. Certainly not enough to be surprised, not by our own ignorance.

That feeling of vastness we feel in the middle of the ocean isn’t peace—it’s the foreboding sense of being somewhere we don’t belong. There is a reason why very dramatic people (Virginia Woolf, Kendall Roy) are so attracted to the sea as a means to an end: as it repeatedly tries to tell us, it is not meant for us.

There is a fine line between intrepid and stupid, and when it comes to the ocean, humans seem to be only too happy to cross it. Regularly! (Because even cruise ships, honestly. Why would you want to be stuck in the middle of the ocean among strangers for days on end?) Like, babes, the ocean is not the next frontier. It is our oldest frontier, and evolution made us leave it! Let the species who stuck around keep it without our little superfluous, intrusive explorations.

Because at a certain point, when you find yourself displaying enough hubris to make even Ovid falter, you might consider that there is something fundamentally wrong with your approach to existence on this earth. Call me unimaginative if you will, but man’s search for meaning should, ideally, take place on land.

The search efforts for the sub’s five passengers are expected to continue at least until (sorry, this is terrifying) the vessel’s emergency oxygen supply runs out, which should be around Thursday morning (EST). I really do hope the passengers are found and recovered safely, but regardless—maybe we can take this moment to re-evaluate this forced familiarity with the sea, this insistence on exploring places that ask to remain unknown.

