Happy New Year, everyone.

There is a strong possibility that this will come across as snarkier than I mean for it to. And if that is the case, well, then, so be it. I need to excise all of my annoying little opinions before January's over so that once February comes around, I'm a veritable source of Unyielding Positivity™.

As a pre-apology for this rant, I’m extending the 20% off sale on annual subscriptions until the end of January.

As it is January, however, people are building and settling into New and Better Habits, which I love! Yay for good habits! The pursuit of self-improvement is a worthy one! I applaud you all!

But. There is a risk. Specifically, I've noticed, when it comes to water consumption. Either folks will purchase large quantities of one of those clinically-designed bottled waters (the ones that promise electrolytes or specific pH levels, as if we were all Olympic athletes), or (and this is the better alternative) they will buy a heinously large reusable bottle (here at Hmm HQ we love the environment, but what happened to avoiding foolishness?) and take to carrying it around, lugging it from room to room the way small children do blankets. Eventually, they may begin calling this contraption their Emotional Support Water Bottle.

This is a title that befuddles me, as reusable bottles are famously inanimate objects incapable of providing anything but the liquids they carry inside.