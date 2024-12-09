Hi all. I don't think I've ever used the newsletter explicitly as a thread function, but I had a question for the group that I've been curious about. A couple of days ago I finished reading Orbital by Samantha Harvey (more on this on a different newsletter, possibly) and in it there's a character who, for reasons unimportant to the here and now, occasionally revisits Diego Velázquez's Las Meninas, which made me revisit the painting as soon as I turned the last page.

Then I remembered how a couple of years ago I read Elena Ferrante's In the Margins, in which the author frequently mentions Dante's Vita Nuova and Elsa Morante's Lies and Sorcery, because of which, in the months that followed, I ended up reading both. A few months before that, after sobbing my way through Gabrielle Zevin's Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, I went on YouTube because I needed to see someone deliver the titular soliloquy from Macbeth (here's Ian McKellen).

My question to you all is: has a book, by mentioning another work of art, ever prompted such interest in the latter that you ended up following that interest independently and outside of the former? If so, I want to know! Following advice from

Leave a comment

(As a reminder and in case you missed it in my last post, I’m running a 20% off sale on annual subscriptions until the end of the year.)