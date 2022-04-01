In defense of romcoms & celebrity unrelatability
Bridgerton saving the art form; Julia Fox is a good celeb
Where were you when you first heard Anthony Bridgerton utter the words “You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires”? Personally, I have yet to recover. I was so cavalier when I wrote about Bridgerton in my last newsletter, but now? I’m convinced that this is the show that will finally bring about the romcom renaissance we need and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hmm That's Interesting to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.