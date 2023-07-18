Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

As of last week, for the first time since 1960, both the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild are on strike. Until the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers agrees to a contract that grants the writers and actors without whose labor their profits are not possible a fair living wage, Hollywood is essentially at a standstill.

Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

While 2023 lacks the post-McCarthyism counterculture energy of the sixties, we do have the post (not really)-global pandemic energy, which brings a certain enough is enough vibe to the group chat that the AMPTP doesn't really like.

Another concept absent from 1960: online content creators with followings large enough to drive public opinion, whose influence may be sufficient to devalue (or fortify) the work of hundreds of thousands of striking workers.

We may not typically operate under this assumption, but the work of content creators (and we can debate the wisdom of calling every production or piece of art content another time) does not exist in a vacuum. Much of it is part of the entertainment industry and economy, and the circles of traditional and new entertainment are now intertwined enough to start forming a snug Venn diagram. It is why so many influencers are invited to film premieres, why so many established actors go on content creators' podcasts and TikToks, why PR friendships are forged between Instagram-famous influencers and up-and-coming artists.

One feeds the other. New media needs the legitimacy of the traditional, and traditional media needs the engaged audience of the new. Whether you believe that art and the covetous seeking of influence for influence’s sake should coexist, the truth is that the two worlds are not separate and apart — increasingly, they are one and the same.

Most of us (I've used the first and third person interchangeably here, understanding that my work on social media often groups me, depending on the day and who I’m talking to, with influencers/content creators) do not belong to a union, although SAG-AFTRA does have an Influencer Agreement for its members. In part due to the abysmal state of this country's education when it comes to the history of labor relations, in part because union membership has been waning for decades, and in part because new industries that happen to be led primarily by women are ripe for disparagement and misinformation, many content creators/influencers lack awareness of their work's potential impact when it comes to the unions' negotiations with the AMPTP.

It is why SAG recently announced guidelines for influencers — the whole point of "influencing," after all, is to utilize your powers of persuasion, to use your clout to convince people to go there, to buy this, to watch that movie, to wear this dress (it is why I think influencing and content creation are two different, if often similar, jobs, but again — I shan't digress). When we use that influence to promote a movie, or a TV show, or a brand — that is labor, and who we decide to sell it to has power. Always, but especially now. So this idea that we can exclude ourselves from the strikes, that as influencers/content creators, our work is somehow irrelevant to the success of the unions' negotiations, is not only wrong, it is short-term selfish (read: stupid).

Accepting a job that would, were it not for the strike, have gone to a union member, is to exact damage upon your fellow workers and upon your future standard of living. When you hurt a union’s chances to improve their members’ conditions, you are hurting every worker’s chance to improve their circumstances.

The thing is, we live in a time when workers' rights are so slim and their conditions so poor, many people are loath to call themselves workers. To identify themselves as members of a class whose protections are nearly non-existent. They would rather retain the illusion of superiority over those who earn less than to realize that their fight belongs to all of us. Because the truth is that whether you are an actor, an accountant, a UPS driver, a publicist, or a Starbucks barista — those who sign your checks will always care as much as they are legally permitted to, and sometimes more, for their bottom line. To the exclusion of everything and everyone else.

If you are a worker — if you need to perform a job to earn a living —, then mistakenly considering yourself somehow above or outside this plight helps no one but the people and corporations who are profiting off of your labor. Detachment and self-deception hurt all of us.

I understand that the jobs that influencers/content creators do are often unfairly derided, and that the role a content creator occupies in the entertainment industry is ambiguous. It is frustrating and it is to our detriment. It is not, however, something that should preclude us from supporting a labor strike, much less one from our peers. As people who are fortunate enough to have built captive audiences, we should be painfully aware that our influence has the ability to either add to or diminish the power of collective action made possible by unions. (Is this an argument to push for a legitimate influencer union? Yes.) Just like the WGA and SAG-AFTRA members who are striking, influencers and content creators are workers, and we happen to work for a lot of the same people and organizations.

Solidarity is not just a word. The sooner all influencers/content creators, whether or not they wish to belong to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA in the future, come to the realization that exploitation of their members is exploitation of our peers and by the power of the transitive property, exploitation of our own work, the stronger the bargaining position of the strikers will be. That helps all of us. To exist in a vacuum of self-interest, to separate yourself from a class you’ve deluded yourself out of belonging for the promise of short-term gain, favors no one but those who will, time and time again, choose profit over people.

