I recently learned that I share a birthday with Simone Biles, which as far as context goes here, is helpful. I wonder if she also has an outsized regard for pi as a general concept.

Maybe it's the Pisces in me (?), but there is something soooo satisfying about occasionally meeting people at their level, even if that meeting involves momentary stooping. I am generally a non-confrontational person, but I unfortunately do not subscribe to the idea of taking the high road when someone who was supposed to be my friend disrespects me. I don't care if it's the morally superior route — it doesn't feel good to pretend to be unaffected by those who [tried to] hurt you.

Sure, I recognize there can be something honorable about feigning ignorance when someone disrespectfully badmouths you. Lions not concerning themselves with the opinions of sheep and all that, but sheep can be loud and annoying, even to lions. And every once in a while, can’t honor take a secondary role to the delicious (nutritionally empty, maybe, but who doesn't love a cold glass of Diet Coke!) satisfaction of acknowledging someone who wronged you by putting them in their place?

I think so, which is why I was delighted to see Biles, most-decorated Olympic gymnast of all time, acknowledge MyKayla Skinner, who with a first name like that should be careful to begin with, and indirectly put her on the spot.

Because a few weeks ago Skinner, part of the 2020 USA Olympic team, said:

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," she said. "Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard."

And also:

"The girls just don't have the work ethic," she added. "And it's hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say. Which, in some ways is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense."

Lol. Lmao, even. After winning the team gold earlier this week, Biles posted the following photo:

The caption? “lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸”

We love to see it.

Imagine being the person who criticized these women’s work ethic … embarrassing!!! (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As a reminder, Skinner was able to win an individual silver medal in Tokyo because Biles withdrew from the vault competition and, as the alternate, Skinner stepped in. Maybe Skinner doesn’t remember that Suni Lee, who won the all-around bronze medal earlier today, was the all-around champion at these same Tokyo Olympics. So, you know. Bold of her to be so loud about discipline and work ethic from her current home in a town genuinely called American Fork, Utah.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport, if you didn't know, is an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) established in 2017 by Congress in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics scandal uncovered immediately following the 2016 Olympics. At its best, SafeSport works to prevent sexual abuse and misconduct within the Olympic community, although there are rising concerns that the organization is not as transparent or as responsive as it should be.

Like Biles and many Olympic gymnasts from the 1980s until its closure in 2018, Skinner trained under the tutelage of Martha and Bela Karolyi, whose infamous ranch and training methods helped foster the draconian and secretive culture that allowed a corrosive figure like Nassar to persist for so many years. This is the kind of culture that SafeSport aims to prevent, and the kind of culture that Skinner suggests you need to succeed.

The below was part of the “aggression” and "intensity" that SafeSport, to Skinner’s chagrin, aims to guard against:

[Martha Bela] encouraged fierce competition among team members, withheld praise and constantly evaluated their fitness and weight. Martha required athletes and their coaches to arrive at every practice, twice a day, looking competition-ready — full makeup, hair done, leotards and warm-ups pristine — and extended those exacting demands to the after-hours social scene at her home. (ESPN)

[Mattie] Larson, the 2010 US champion on floor exercise, said the abuse at Karolyi Ranch was so bad that she self-inflicted a head injury to avoid going to the ranch. (CNN)

Meals were strictly supervised and the Karolyis searched suitcases and rooms for signs of hidden food, the lawsuits state. The coaches routinely harassed the gymnasts about their weight and belittled them if they complained about injuries, [former U.S. national team members Dominique] Moceanu and [Jeanette] Antolin allege. (Dallas Morning News)

It’s indefensible. And I’m sorry, but there is something so exhaustingly Protestant about imposing a suffering pre-requisite to success. Not hard work, because that is fine and expected and can even bring joy — but agony. Pain. Grit as defined by the willingness to wear yourself down to nothing for the possibility of something. To think that good things don't come to those who just work for them, but to those who suffer (needlessly) for them.

It is a lie. Mistreatment is not a necessary precursor to triumph. Despite what they may have told us and with my apologies to motivational speakers, success is not a zero-sum game: you don't have to lose yourself to win. To get a spot on the Olympic podium, athletes are not obligated to sacrifice their mental and physical health. We’re seeing that this year.

For Skinner to imply that because the Karolyi method — one that drove participants to train through serious injuries, motivated starvation diets, and caused crippling self-doubt — is no longer being used, gymnasts will not reach the competitive levels required of Olympic champions is cruel, bitter, and, as we have seen, false.

All of this to say: it feels good to see Simone Biles, on the heels of a team and individual all-around gold medal, put Skinner in her place and defend herself and her fellow Olympians. After proving yourself on the sport’s biggest stage, why not take a bit of satisfaction when your former teammate is attempting to disparage you and your training? What's the point of the high road — moral superiority? Well, sure, but sometimes you need to stoop to your naysayers' level for the message to fully reach them.

The benefits of moral superiority only work if your opponent shares your set of values and ethics; otherwise, it's a trick to keep you from fighting back. Those without shame rarely respond to elevated critique.

We're seeing a similar plotline play out in the presidential campaign (sorry for the hard pivot): finally — fi-nal-ly — the Democrats have abandoned the self-imposed guardrails of "when they go low, we go high" that for some inexplicable reason made it impossible for the party to properly call out the series of unfortunate men and women that the GOP has pushed to the national stage for the last ten (I could say a different number, but I'm attempting moderation) years. Now we're calling them weird, which isn't everything but it's a start.

had a good

on it earlier this week.)

Responding to those who disrespect you is probably a special occasion activity, and it may require some temporary sinking — that's fine. The moral superiority comes from the ability to rise back up when they can't.

