Sadly, I haven't been paying super close attention to the Women's World Cup this summer. Call it internalized misogyny, call it exhaustion, call it most games taking place during the exact four hours of the night I find myself sleeping.

One thing I will always make time for, though? Alexi Lalas hate. I will find the time. I will set an alarm, wake up before the sun can even begin to hint at its rise, and happily pour myself one to three cups of ambition so I can tell you, in detail, how much this man has annoyed me for what feels like decades. How he has taken advantage of America's historic mediocrity in men's soccer to make himself a reference point in a three-point graph.

Every time I have to see Alexi Lalas on television, with his smug thank-god-I-made-someone-take-a-picture-that-one-time-I-played-soccer-in-1994 face and his ill-tailored suits and his expired opinions, I seethe. It's an automatic reaction, I fear. My body and my mind have trained themselves to react (derogatory) the second I catch sight of him.

Earlier this week, in response to Sweden's elimination of the U.S. women's national team at the World Cup and in yet another desperate attempt to extend his long-gone 15 minutes of fame, Lalas made a few deriding comments about the USWNT, a group that has experienced success on the international stage orders of magnitude higher than the men's national team. One of these comments was the below.

It is so difficult to be both offensive and banal, but Alexi Lalas manages just fine. (Screenshot)

A tweet so steeped in casual sexism and latent xenophobia I am almost surprised it did not come from Elon Musk himself. Lalas, who himself played a grand total of four (4) World Cup matches over the course of his entire career, has also criticized the protest act of kneeling for the national anthem, chastised Mexican-Americans for support El Tri over the USMNT, and supported Ron DeSantis’s presidential candidacy, appeared to take a loser's pleasure in the USWNT's exit from the World Cup.

The USWNT at the penalty shoot-out that ended their World Cup run. They have three World Cups to the USMNT’s zero. (Photo: Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

As a reminder, for those of you lucky enough to be unfamiliar, Lalas's oft-touted (by Lalas) career as a professional soccer player far outlasted the depth of his talent—from 1991 to 2004, he bopped from MLS team to MLS team, with two unremarkable sojourns to Serie A's Padova, the second of which coincided with Padova's last-place ranking and relegation to Serie B. By any definition, Lalas was a journeyman player with a very average set of skills. A supporting act, at best. There is, of course, no shame in this—it’s the nature of the game.

Still, it has been shocking, and then painful, to witness the lasting power of Lalas's presence on American soccer.

Occasionally, this does happen: a not-so-great player becomes an excellent analyst. Deep knowledge and even trivial experience can sometimes turn someone who may have been mediocre on the field into a gifted interpreter of the sport. Indeed, I can almost admire a person who capitalizes on their 5-15 minutes of fame to erect a semblance of a career from the shaky ground of—very—limited, if not questionable, success.

But that is not what has taken place here. Instead, what Lalas has to show for himself after decades of pretending to be the face of American soccer is a brand as unstable as the foundation he has built it on—a weak mirage of unearned relevance.

Because his knowledge of soccer is so superficial, so paltry, so stuck in the dredges of 1998 (during which Lalas, by the way, was on the USMNT World Cup roster but did not play a single minute), Lalas finds it difficult—alas—to contribute any sort of smart, thoughtful analysis on the sport over which he claims expertise. Which begs the question: why is he asked to come back for every major soccer event, when better alternatives now abound?

If it were only just the feeble analysis that we had to suffer through. But no. Lalas masks his tragic lack of depth with what he believes to be hot takes but are actually just a rundown of Bill Maher's discarded jokes pile. This, he thinks, will set him apart. Little quips like the above that he hopes will entice him to people for whom soccer is best served with a side of xenophobia. He has to use this distraction tactic, because were he to attempt to speak intelligently about the beautiful game, we would witness someone short-circuiting on live television.

When he talks about himself, as he frequently does, Lalas recounts his career as one belonging among the giants of the sport. To hear him speak, you would think his skill was on par with the Zidanes, Ronaldos, Batistutas, Del Pieros of the world—players with whom he shared the nineties and early aughts, if nothing else.

And maybe, within the limited parameters of men's soccer in America in the 1990s, that's a justifiable—if inaccurate—self-reflection. More importantly, perhaps this was the level of delusion necessary to build the infrastructure of the MLS—a soccer-themed manifest destiny of sorts. Only someone convinced of America's relevance in a sport at which it has never excelled could have been partially responsible for persuading David Beckham to take a chance on the MLS, as Lalas perhaps was as President of the L.A. Galaxy in 2007. (To be clear, Lalas was fired almost as soon as Becks started, so take my speculation into his powers of persuasion with a block of salt.)

At a time when professional soccer in America remained a burgeoning enterprise, Lalas's outsized role in it could almost be explained away. Delusion is a necessary part of growth, and there is no one more self-deluded than Alexi Lalas. But as men's soccer in the U.S. has improved (women's soccer in America, as we all know, has long been excellent), its role on the larger stage has begun to dwarf Lalas. He is a distraction that is both hurting the reputation of American soccer and stunting its growth.

At the conclusion of every major soccer event through which we have been unwillingly imposed Lalas's trite and offensive diatribe, it is my fervent wish that whatever team of executives decided this relic of American soccer would be a positive representation for the sport or provide a scintilla of analysis will come to their senses and tear up his little ESPN/Fox Sports contract.

The state of the sport in America has vastly improved over the last two decades, and both U.S. Soccer and the networks with which the organization collaborates need to adjust accordingly if they want to remain on the same trajectory.

There are many extremely qualified journalists and former players who could quite ably replace and improve upon Lalas. Such a move would rescue the growing audience of American soccer fans from both the danger and the banality of his ever-worsening takes. At this point, keeping him on is not only embarrassing, it is counterproductive to the continuing success of men’s soccer at home and abroad—no country who credits Lalas as a worthy representative of the sport can be considered a serious competitor.

American soccer has outgrown Alexi Lalas—next World Cup, I hope he is watching from home and not a television studio.

