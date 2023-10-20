Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Yes, I remain increasingly hopeless about the state of the world, and with each hour that passes I am disappointed by more people, but the other day I had an errant thought that briefly fascinated me. This is me taking a bit of time to indulge that thought.

First, let me say that I unironically love an out-of-touch celebrity. I don't mean rude, or offensive, or even arrogant. No. I mean someone so distanced from reality, so wildly detached from normalcy, that the fabulously insane words they utter do not even strike them as deluded. Someone unconcerned with relatability. Someone with whom the founder of goop could empathize. Someone, in 2023, like Millie Bobby Brown. I say this, mind you, with admiration. Genuinely.