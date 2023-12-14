Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

I haven't told you this, and to be honest it feels strange to do so, but in the spirit of it feels weirder not to: I gave my notice two weeks ago, and yesterday was my last day at my corporate job. Starting today, I am officially a Full-Time Freelancer/Content Person/Writer/Influencer (the noun choice will depend on my ever-mutable level of delusion).

Naturally, I am terrified. :)

last day of work selfies are very important to me.

What my job was isn't particularly relevant or important — there are enough people writing about Corporate America and its many ailments, and I don't think I have much to add at this time. Maybe later, with a bit of time and distance. Suffice it to say that I wasn't a defense contractor (lol can you imagine, after all this?), and my career was one pursued by a lot of type A, anxious people, a group with which I have identified from a precociously young age.