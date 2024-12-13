I actually really enjoy reading people's personal Favorite _____ of the Year lists, mainly because I love lists that give me insights into the things that kept someone sane/company for a year.

Today, we're going into the albums that made me feel alive this year. I love a playlist (more on this later), but I'm a big believer in listening to full albums, front to back, the shuffle button not even a thought in the back of my mind. I hate the shuffle button.

Originally, I had prepared little categories for each albums (categories like “Stare Blankly Into Space,” “Afternoon of Sitting Around” and “Powerful Walk”) but they kept bleeding into each other, which negated their use. Instead, in cases of lesser-known artists, I added a little you might like them if you like ____. I do, after all, aim to place art in the context of all that came before it.

In no particular order:

Hozier's Unreal Unearth

Yes, 2023, but this was my favorite album of the year, and Hozier was my most listened to artist this year, a fact that concerned some people when I shared it on my stories. He kept adding songs to the original album, which (because I'm sometimes an ornery sort of person) annoyed me because the 16-song album was perfect to begin with and the new songs didn't, in my opinion, quite fit thematically with the album at large (that said, I saw heaven through "Wildflower and Barley").

Favorite songs: "I, Carrion (Icarian)" and "To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe)." The former, I played like I, not Hozier, was getting paid per stream.

Adrienne Lenker's Bright Future

This is a tender album, with songs that carry you with them. It came out on my birthday month, which is always a Weird Emotional Time for me, and Lenker's soft voice was the soundtrack to many of my Lie Down and Ponder Where My Life Is Going afternoons.

You'll like her if you enjoy: waking up before the rest of your family to have a slow cup of coffee and look out at the falling leaves; also, Maggie Rogers.

Favorite song: “Real House” and "Free Treasure."

I’m sprinkling links to seasonal playlists I made this year, to bring it all full circle. Here’s my spring ‘24.

Rachel Chinouriri's What a Devastating Turn of Events

FUN! A very fun time! You've probably heard "Never Need Me," which was the first song I heard from Chinouriri and is indeed close to a perfect pop song, but the whole album is full of near-perfect pop songs. The kind that would make up the soundtrack to an early aughts teen movie. What A Girl Wants' music department would be calling Chinouriri. I'm so serious. The energy of these songs! They should be everywhere and you should be singing them right now.

You'll like her if you enjoy: getting ready for a party where you might see your ex and your new crush; also, Chappell Roan.

Favorite songs: "The Hills," "All I Ever Asked," and "It Is What It Is.”

Wild Rivers' Never Better and Better Now

Yes, they released two albums this year. A little gimmicky, but you know what, whatever, they were both good. I love Wild Rivers — their 2016 self-titled album has two of my favorite songs ("Wandering Child" and "Mayday"), and with each new album they give me a new song that I play to death. Their harmonies are gorgeous without being overdone, and there is such clarity in their voices that I never tire of listening to them.

You'll like them if you enjoy: nostalgia for a time you don't remember; also, Noah Kahan.

Favorite songs: "Everywhere I Go" and "Freezing."

Paris Paloma's Cacophony

You've heard Paloma. She sings "labour," which is apparently all over TikTok. The album, though, is also excellent, from an artist who understands a theme. There was a two-week period when I listened to nothing else. A very good I Feel Insane and Need To Walk It Out album.

You'll like her if you enjoy: occasionally allowing yourself to be angry; also, Florence + the Machine.

Favorite songs: "drywall" and "bones on the beach."

Another playlist interlude: here’s summer ‘24.

Noah Kahan's Live From Fenway Park

This is one of two live albums I really loved this year, which is surprising because I always think it's such a difficult task, producing a live performance into an enjoyable album — the artist's and audience's energy is so tricky to record. But Fenway Park does it perfectly. I was glad it came out in August while I was still in Florida, because as it turns out, it's the perfect car album. Kahan's voice also shines in these songs, becoming almost more layered than in the studio versions of the same, which again: difficult! He hits a note in "Northern Attitude" that makes me feel absolutely insane (complimentary) every time I hear it.

Favorite songs: "Northern Attitude" (see above) and "Forever" (actually, re-listening to this one now, and here, too, he hits a note that made me emosh).

Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER

No, as an album and as an overall project I don't think it was as good as Renaissance. But that's an almost impossibly high bar, and there are songs from COWBOY CARTER that I played over and over and over again, featuring in multiple of my playlists. A very good album, and I say that as a fan of both country music and Beyoncé.

Favorite songs: "II HANDS II HEAVEN" (one of my favorite songs of the year) and "II MOST WANTED" (I genuinely, unironically think Miley Cyrus is one of the best performers of my generation).

Novo Amor's Collapse List

This year, I listened to Novo Amor more than I realized (Spotify informed me that he was, along with Hozier, Beyoncé, Isobel Waller-Bridge, and … Tchaikovsky, in my Top 5). Mostly because he's my go-to journaling soundtrack, so between Collapse List and Heiress (my favorite album of his), I was pretty much set for my morning pages.

You'll like him if you enjoy: the idea of a solo morning hike; also, Bon Iver.

Favorite song: "First Place" and “Land Where I Land.”

Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well

I've been a fan of Musgraves' since college, when her debut Same Trailer Different Park was making the rounds. She's one of the musicians whose growth I've been most able to appreciate, being just a few years younger than her. I know we do a lot of these "who's today's Dolly Parton," but I think Musgraves is the closest we have: vulnerable, honest, and talented songwriting coupled with music that acknowledges pain but, at the end of the day, wants to make things better. Deeper Well, which like Bright Future also came out in March, made me feel a sort of blinding hope that felt very appropriate for springtime.

Favorite songs: "Sway" and "Jade Green."

Last playlist to share, now that we’re in it: winter ‘23-24.

Chance Peña's Ever-Shifting, Continual Blossoming

Speaking of songwriting! I knew Peña from "Sleep Deprivation," a single he released in 2022, but apparently he was a contestant on The Voice in 2015 — who knew? This album felt really expansive, like it was filling every corner of the room each time I listened to it. You need that sometimes, when spaces feel oppressive in their breadth.

You'll like him if you enjoy: the idea of a leisurely roadtrip through the American Southwest and also, somehow, stay with me, James Blake.

Favorite songs: "Montana" and "Whiskey Angel."

Honorable Mentions:

Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (criminally underrated song: “California”) (another 2023 album, yes). Florence + the Machine’s Symphony of Lungs - BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall (the power this had over me … listen to “Falling” right now) Nanna’s How To Start A Garden (also 2023). I found this album a couple of months ago and have listened to it repeatedly since. Cinematic. You might like it if you enjoy Ethel Cain, although I find Nanna’s sound softer than Cain’s. Favorite song: “The Vine.” Madi Diaz’s Weird Faith. This is for the Lizzy McAlpine girlies. The timbre of Diaz’s voice works perfectly for me and her songs sound current while also harkening back to the early 2000s pop I so loved at the time (right now I’m thinking of Anna Nalick’s “Breathe (2 AM).”) Favorite: “For Months Now.”

Your turn: What albums kept you sane this year?