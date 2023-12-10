Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Lately, every time I leave my house I come back with at least one new book in my bag. It's a bit of a problem — I think my poor nerves (cue Mrs. Bennet) are such recently that the purchasing of books is one of the only things that soothes them. Just today, in spite of the leaning tower(s) of TBRs scattered over my apartment, I picked up a cute romance to get the most out of this rainy Sunday afternoon.

So in lieu of a gift guide, because the idea of coming up with one that is different from the hundreds of guides that have come through my inbox stresses me out

and

's guides over at

we're doing a Favorite Books of 2023 post.

I've seen some people saying "best year yet!" about 2023 and while I love that for them, respectfully, in what world? Even before the hell of the last couple of months, this has been a difficult year. A lot of my silver linings, though, revolved around words. I've loved growing this newsletter with all of you, and I've loved so many of the books and stories I've read. Gift giving is not something that comes naturally to me, but book recommendations? They speak to me.

A few of the titles mentioned below, from one of my little bookcases. (Photo taken on the aforementioned gloomy Sunday afternoon.)

In no particular order, here are a few titles, linked to their Bookshop pages because in this house we support independent bookstores, that have meant the most to me over the last year. What a thing!

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano. This one was heartily recommended to me by my friend Samantha from The Lately , and I was so thankful for it. A quietly soaring family saga in the spirit of Little Women , it was so breathtaking in its depiction of love that I wished I had a sister I could share it with. A very emotional read, and worth every page. ( Bookshop ) When I sing, mountains dance by Irene Solà. I know I said in no particular order, but I think if I could urge you to read any of these books, it might be this one — you're not likely to come across it naturally, and I feel so lucky that my bookstore had it in stock and that I happened to pick it up and that I read it in February, when I was so in need of a book as beautiful, as visceral, and as grounding as this one. Please look for it. (Bookshop) Happy Place by Emily Henry. We all read this one, I think. And why wouldn't we? I don't think we should underestimate what Henry has done with the romance genre. With each new book, she has managed to give us increasingly nuanced, relatable, complicated characters to root for. Love and romance is part of her characters' lives, but she hasn't deprived them of full lives outside of it, or denied them the suffering that sometimes makes love that much sweeter. (Bookshop) Erasure by Percival Everett. I mentioned last year that I was slowly working my way through Everett's prolific catalogue, and earlier this year I arrived at Erasure, one of the best (and painful) works of satire I've read. Read it, and then watch American Fiction, the film it inspired, out this December. (Bookshop) Shark Heart by Emily Habeck. I couldn't stop talking about this book, as you'll know if you watch my Instagram stories or have read the newsletter for a while. So many of you reached out to let me know you had also read and loved the novel, which is really the whole point of social media. I spoke enough about this book over the last few months to say much more about it now — if you missed it, here's my interview with Habeck from a few months ago. One of my favorite posts of the year! (Bookshop) Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor. Soooo I loved this book. It was devastating at times and clenched-teeth-tense for its entirety, but the characters and the story were so richly developed and intertwined that I didn't mind my heart rate rising above its usual I'm-just-sitting-on-the-couch-flipping-pages levels. This was the first volume of a trilogy, and I'm very much looking forward to the next installment. Clare and I gushed about the novel on our podcast earlier this summer. (Bookshop) A Woman's Story by Annie Ernaux. As children and then as young adults, it's difficult to think of our parents and grandparents as existing as Real People outside of their status as family elders. Ernaux's gentle and brief exploration of her mother's life, written immediately after her passing, is a reminder. I read it while staying at my parents', a few months after losing my grandmother, and it made me cry. (Bookshop) Share

How lucky are we to be living among so much great literature, and to be able to share it with each other? I loved this book and I think you might enjoy it too is one of the best sentences a person can utter to me, so here I am uttering it to all of you. Happy holidays, and thank you for being here.

