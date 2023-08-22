Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

There is something almost mythical about a public fall from grace, years after it was expected to occur. Icarus, if he went to Greenwich Day School. Thinking you evaded the Fates, just for them to nip your little thread just when you thought you were safe. Delicious! Like, not ideal that it ever got to this point, but at the moment, as the audience — delicious!

We are discussing, of course (of course!), Scooter Braun's dwindling client list. Over the last 48 hours, both Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have parted ways with the infamous manager, a few months after frequent-visitor-to-my-discover-playlist J. Balvin did the same. Trustworthy confirmations of Justin Bieber's status are harder to come by as of the time of this writing, but by all accounts it is not looking good for SB. Carly Rae Jepsen, girlie, it's your move. I believe in you.

If you are someone with even a passing interest in pop culture, odds are you've heard of Scooter Braun. He manages — I am sorry, managed — some of the biggest acts in pop music, along with a suite of lesser-known-but-growing-slash-respectable artists. He's the kind of character who would've had a recurring arc on Entourage, and I get the feeling that he likes himself so much that he would've guest-starred as himself and tried to call it a parody. Call it instinct, call it retroactive shame for having watched the entirety of Entourage. But do not call it unfounded.