Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Once in a while, life grants us unexpected gifts. Missives we didn't even know we wanted. Events that briefly make us lose our tether to this reality.

I am talking, of course, about Vogue’s profile, as written by Chloe Malle, of helicopter pilot, former news anchor, and philanthropist-by-soon-to-be-marriage Lauren Sánchez and her fiancé Jeff Bezos, famously not the first but the third-richest person alive.

(I can see him personally and fake-calmly checking Forbes once a day to see if the standings have shifted. You know, like a chill and normal person.)

This is what we're working with btw. Two people whose skin elasticity is bravely defying the laws of gravity, sitting inside a Rivian truck (electric but, as is the case of most electric vehicles, horrific for humanity) parked in a 400,000-acre Texas ranch they own. Yes, in this economy. (Photo: Annie Leibovitz via Vogue)

Reader, I barely have the words to describe the experience that was reading this profile and its forced pretense of normalcy, shrouded in gauche luxury and the false trappings of philanthropy. I was riveted, in the worst possible way.

P.S. This is not the first time — and it will certainly not be the last — that I have written about billionaires and their raucous and often harmful screams for attention. Most relevant today, I think, is the below on the submersible debacle from back in June. What a time that was.

As a reminder, these two lovebirds (not to worry, I too choked upon typing that) have been seeing each other since a fuzzily vague date (as in from a calendar, not as in two people getting to know each other in an intimate and awkward setting that will spawn hordes of text messages to multiple group chats) in late 2018 (back when Jeff and Mackenzie were still married, if you even care), and have been an official couple since January 2019. If you are curious (and why would you not be) People has done the time-honored job of drawing up a timeline. (And that is the story of how, in a single paragraph, I used up this post’s entire parenthesis quota.)

It will never cease to morbidly fascinate me how the ultra-wealthy, despite having every resource at their disposal, will never be able to buy Authentic Coolness. We are so normal, this story’s subjects seem to be yelling, look at us in our normal 400,000-acre ranch in West Texas drinking margaritas, talking about our blended families and our friendship with the Kardashian-Jenners!

The patina of normalcy and chillness does not, shockingly, last much longer than it takes to read the story. Because all the while they are talking about driving their kids to school, attending work meetings, driving down to Tijuana for supposed philanthropic endeavors, and calling their siblings, we, the people who live in the real world and not a universe in which there exists a “salt genie” (read the story), cannot help but think, this man owns Amazon Web Services, a platform that hosts not only companies but major governments, their agencies, and financial institutions around the world; this man owns the Washington Post, one of the most widely-circulated newspapers in the country, in a continuing conflict of interest to which the government did not see fit to object; this man is not an insignificant enemy of the rising labor movement in America; and this man pays a lower tax rate than most of us. And somehow, despite all this, he and his fiancée are the recipients of Vogue puff pieces.

No? Apologies, maybe that’s what I was thinking as I absorbed these words and pictures. It is so nakedly needy, this contradictory yearning both for recognition as a Titan of Business and as One of the People. It is almost too revelatory, like we’re reading Jeff and Lauren’s journals (the ones they get to “like, three times a week”) without permission. I can picture their publicists meeting with Anna Wintour, convincing her — as they clearly did — that this would be a marketable love story. And to be fair, we are talking about it, but God, at what cost?

Share

Why be so public? Why, when even among your cohort of billionaires, you are particularly problematic, would you call so much attention to yourself? Much like we’ve all noticed with Elon Musk and his parade of mistakes, it is evident that there is no one in the Bezos-Sánchez circle to shake their head when they spout off insane and damaging-to-the-brand ideas. They either haven’t a clue how they are perceived or they simply do not care. I’m not sure which is worse.

There were so many insane quotes in this story, I almost blacked out while reading it. My brain could simply not catch up to or even fully compute what my eyes were seeing. You should absolutely read the full story, which naturally serves as a very thinly-veiled advertisement for Bezos's and Sánchez's many brands and enterprises, if only to see the below quotes in context — context that does not, I promise you, make the words any more sensical.

“… The phrase “Love you to space and back,” a favorite saying between Sánchez and Bezos, embroidered in her lilting cursive.” (The couple’s focus on space is both childish and almost mind-numbing, as if, by their calculations and without acknowledging their own role in its destruction, earth is already lost and no longer a concern of theirs.)

“Sánchez uses a mug Bezos got her from Amazon, with the words “Woke up sexy as hell again” splashed across the side.” (In another life, Jeff Bezos was a TJ Maxx mom.)

“Sánchez is also a big audiobook fan—she’s deep into Chop Wood Carry Water: How to Fall in Love with the Process of Becoming Great.” (About this, what can I tell you that you are not already thinking?)

“On the weekends Bezos makes churros in his deep fryer, a recipe passed down from his Cuban grandfather. ‘Abuelo made churros whenever we were with him,’ says Bezos.” (Not Jeff Bezos remembering he’s Latino!! Not this! Amigues, we do not claim him.)

“Collins counts Sánchez as a close friend (they have a pickleball crew) and describes how in “deep COVID” Sánchez called her at 6:20 a.m. wanting to help.” (If a so-called friend called me at 6:20 a.m. claiming to want to help, the first step towards that journey would be deleting my number.)

“‘I made her vulnerable and soft,’ says Bezos with more than a hint of pride.” (Reader, I gagged (derogatory).)

I always include a recommendation at the end of my paid posts — I wanted to add one today, too. I wrote about it exactly a month ago, we’ve been talking about the worsening crisis in Gaza on social media for several weeks now, and I know many of us have been urging our representatives to call for a ceasefire. This website provides several options to help from the U.S., U.K., and Canada — as a reminder, funds are not reaching Palestine at the moment, so the best thing we can do right now is to contact our representatives and keep speaking up. To that effect, I appreciate all of the constructive conversations I’ve had with many of you over the past month.

Thank you for reading! As always, you can find me on twitter, instagram, and tiktok. This newsletter is my pride and joy, with issues on topics like the celebrity apology industrial complex, why gossip is good, actually, influencers and strikes, the Spanish Football Federation/FIFA/Rubiales crisis, and why Millie Bobby Brown is the future Gwyneth Paltrow. It is updated twice a week, and includes one post a week for paid subscribers. If you enjoyed and would like to support my work, please consider becoming a subscriber. xx