I told myself I wouldn't engage in it, because I am tired, but social media has done what it does best these days, which is to make me long for a lobotomy. So here we are. Let's discuss, hopefully for the last time, Barbie. A film that, to preface the below, I watched in theaters and enjoyed, like I do all of Greta Gerwig’s films.

Academy Award nominations, as we all now — painfully — know, were announced this Tuesday. Barbie was one of the most nominated films with eight nominations. Imagine my shock when I found out that eight nominations, according to vast swaths of the Internet, constituted a snub. A snub! Because Gerwig and Margot Robbie did not snag one of the five spots for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.

Gerwig did, though, receive a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. And Robbie, as producer, did, though, receive a nomination for Best Picture. So what are we doing here? People are upset that Ryan Gosling was nominated for his turn as Ken — even if we ignore the quality of his performance (it was stellar, as literally everyone said after watching the film), do those aggrieved by his nomination believe that he somehow took Robbie's spot in an entirely different category? And are the people arguing that "the Academy completely missed the point of America Ferrera's speech" choosing to ignore that Ferrera herself received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the film? Again, I feel like I am living in a parallel universe where if one specific woman does not get recognized in what is unquestionably a competitive category (of other women!), it is surely due to sexism.

Part of the problem is that we have become such a lazy audience that we now need themes spoon-fed to us in big, explicit terms. A movie is not feminist unless it tells us that it is about women’s empowerment. We are at risk of losing our ability to appreciate, or even perceive, subtext, and it worries me, because what kind of art will be made if such a large subset of the audience is only willing to take in its obvious, surface-level meaning?

(Photo: LA Times)

The above is the LA Times response to the nominations (or, depending on who you ask (Mary McNamara), the lack thereof).

These are, to be clear, some of the most deranged quotes I have ever read. And I read Hillbilly Elegy. “[B]arely survived becoming the next victim in a mass murder plot,” by the way, is talking about the real, genuine murders of the Osage people, as chronicled in Killers of the Flower Moon. How distant from reality does a person have to be to write a sentence with this amount of ghoulishness, all to defend a movie that — I hate to repeat this, but — received eight nominations? It baffles me that a quote like this could purport to be feminist, when all it does is insult not only this year’s female nominees, but actual female victims of a real genocide.

I am tempted to believe that most of the people having this reaction have not seen the majority of the nominated films, and certainly not the films long-listed to be nominated (if they had, we would all be talking about All of Us Strangers getting completely shut out). And that is fine, there is no obligation to watch these films, but the question then does need to be begged: how can you call something a snub when you’re not familiar with the movies that presumably “stole” its place?

This is where I think the disconnect lies: a film does not need to tell its audience — in so many words — that it is about feminism in order to be feminist. I feel ridiculous just typing that, because of course it doesn't. But I have been burned by my assumptions this week, so I’ll be crystal-clear: any film that allows its female characters rich, full, and complex lives can be a feminist film. Anatomy of a Fall, with its complicated female lead on trial for the alleged murder of her husband, is a feminist film (and also directed by a woman!). Killers of the Flower Moon, showing us the struggle and defiance of Mollie Burkhart and other Osage women, is a feminist film. They just don’t tell us that they are, because they do not have to. I do not mean to insult anyone's intelligence, but it apparently bears repeating: a movie does not have to tell us that women face struggles, it can show us instead. Were so many people not paying attention in English class?

And then, of course, there's Hillary Clinton.

If I were Gerwig or Robbie, the recipients of respectively four and three Academy Award nominations, I would have cringed myself into a stupor when my publicist showed me this tweet. (Photo: screenshot via @hillaryclinton on X)

Now, I voted for Clinton in 2016. Obviously. I even read her memoir back in high school, back when my understanding of feminism was mostly “whenever a woman holds a powerful position.” These days, she is constantly competing for the spot of Most Embarrassing Person on the Internet, and I say that with all the respect that is due. Clinton, undoubtedly one of the most prominent female politicians in American history, attends the rallying cry of feminism purely when it suits her, and this is one of those occasions. She has, for instance, said nothing about the crisis women in Gaza have been facing since October — the catastrophic rise in miscarriage rates, the utter lack of prenatal care, and the dearth of hygiene and feminine products that is making menstruation carry a huge risk of infection. None of this has warranted Clinton's voice in her vision of feminism.

Barbie's Not-Ten-but-Eight-Nominations, however, is a dangerous threat to women that Clinton finds worthy of her platform. If film criticism were something she wanted to dabble in, perhaps she might have congratulated Lily Gladstone, the second (after Yalitza Aparicio) Native woman to become a Best Actress nominee. If she wanted to stick with Barbie, she could have easily praised America Ferrera, who along with Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Danielle Brooks is one of three women of color nominated for Best Supporting Actress. If she wanted to talk about snubs, Clinton had the option to mention Celine Song and Greta Lee, respectively the director and lead actress of Past Lives, one of my favorites from last year. But that is, of course, not what happened.

Share

So I need us to be serious. I am not suggesting you can't be peeved that your fave did not get a nomination — see above, Greta Lee —, but we have to be okay admitting to ourselves that not everything that peeves a woman is caused by misogyny. Again, if we want feminism to keep meaning something, we can't afford to let it be defined by How Many Oscar Nominations Barbie Gets. It devalues the term. Because in the last two days, I have seen more people express more outrage about Barbie receiving not-ten-but-eight Oscar nominations than I have heard expressed in the last two months about the crisis in Gaza, the ever-worsening abortion crisis affecting all women in this country, or the sad state of parental leave in America. I don't mean to be rude, but that is ludicrous to me. That is not feminism.

To reiterate, I enjoyed Barbie just fine. I’m sure Gerwig and Robbie themselves are, at this very moment, figuring out how to respond to this Very Normal Internet Reaction in a way that returns the focus to the nominations it did receive: again, eight of them.

Thank you for reading! As always, you can find me on twitter, instagram, and tiktok. This newsletter is my pride and joy, with issues on topics like the celebrity apology industrial complex, why gossip is good, actually, debriefing the Bezos’ fake normalcy, the week when everyone was deranged, and Stanley cups and hyperconsumerism. It is updated twice a week, and includes at least one post a week for paid subscribers. If you enjoyed and would like to support my work, please consider joining the community of paying subscribers for $5/month or $50/year.

P.S. If you share the post or a snippet (thank you!), please tag me (I love to see it!), and include a link if possible. xx