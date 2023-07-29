Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Earlier this week, on the same day that Francesa Scorsese released a new MartyTok, Mitch McConnell had what looked suspiciously like a stroke on live television (as one does! who needs a functional government, in the individual or in the general?), and the Ariana Grande-Ethan Slater developments continued (more on this below), Congress conducted a little UFO hearing. A gorgeous use of resources, I am sure, and a beautiful diversion from the aforementioned dearth of functionality.

Three military veterans testified in Congress' highly anticipated hearing on UFOs Wednesday, including a former Air Force intelligence officer who claimed the U.S. government has operated a secret "multi-decade" reverse engineering program of recovered vessels. He also said the U.S. has recovered non-human "biologics" from alleged crash sites. (NPR)

Non-human biologics is suuuuch a dramatic way to say dead aliens and I love it. You just know these three had a little prep session and were like omg we’re so random lol. Because why not exercise a little flair when you're talking about space and aliens in front of Congresspeople and future Roswell visitors? Smile, you’re on CSPAN!