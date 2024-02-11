Happy Super Bowl Sunday to all who celebrate. I am not an American football girlie for a variety of reasons, but as I grow older I am trying very hard not to fall into the trap of making the absence of an interest into a character trait (i.e., there shall be no "sportsball" references here). I feel like I've reached a point where I have enough interests and do not need to use my apathy over this particular sport (Friday Night Lights is, obviously, excluded from this narrative) to add to my personality. (Do not, I beg of you, quote this back to me when I embark upon my next Hater Mission — righteous hating is not equivalent to apathy.)

Besides, I get the Super Bowl in style (if not substance), because I know there is no pleasure quite like a Sunday lazy lounge on the couch, laptop solidly on your stomach as you eat your little snacks from a perilously balanced nearby bowl and half-watch television with your family and friends.

Before we get started: As a reminder, I’m doing a live watch of Jennifer Lopez’s new film This Is Me … Now this Friday at 7pm ET with our paid subscribers — folks, I am giddy over this.

With that, let's discuss a couple of moments from this past week.

Tina Fey went on Las Culturistas and got a little bitchy (complimentary)

Fey went on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' pop culture podcast Las Culturistas and went on a few niche rants that heavily appealed to my interests, because there are few things I appreciate more than a culturally-literate person talking freely about pop culture. Like, I love that. Talking shit and being an occasional hater (see above) re pop culture is a love language and the cornerstone of multiple group chats of mine. Tell me all the things you don't like! Be a little judgy about it!

For the podcast's "I don't think so, honey" segment, Fey warned Yang that he was now too famous to give his honest pop culture opinions, telling him and Rogers that "authenticity is dangerous and expensive." A fun, tragically true line. The premise is correct, in that people, once they reach a certain fame level, are subject to a potential Industry Scolding for any comment that isn't gushing praise. And that, combined with the slow death of criticism as a journalistic form, has made the Discourse incredibly tepid — no one who wants a future in the industry wants to offend someone who may have a hand in said future. Politesse and tedium ensues.

To be clear, I have conflicting feelings about Tina Fey. I think she is very funny and frequently self-aware (my favorite combination), but her specific brand of [white] feminism sometimes (often) grinds my gears. I can never forget that SNL Weekend Update segment she guest starred in after the Charlottesville white supremacist rally in 2017, where she demolished a sheet cake and suggested that women protest the Trump administration and its adjacent disasters not by protesting but by eating sheet cake, a moment that reeked of privilege and made many people scratch their heads. She did later apologize for the misstep, which is nice — but still, my brain can't help but remember that segment whenever she comes up.

However, I can appreciate her commentary on cultural criticism, even if I don't agree with the conclusion. I think even if authenticity is personally dangerous and expensive, we should still fight to keep it — honest and well-founded criticism makes art better, and to withhold it out of fear of being blacklisted is a bleak way of engaging with the media we consume. When it comes to art, the tendency toward can't we just be nice bores me to tears, because being nice simply to avoid any criticism adds a big dollop of Nothing to a conversation. The idea that all criticism has to be constructive, as opposed to honest, has ruined the community that a gorgeous, contextually bitchy moment can build.

Speaking of boring, Dakota Johnson is on a press tour

Earlier in the week, the TODAY show asked famous nepo baby Dakota Johnson about her stance on — you guessed it — nepotism in the entertainment industry. Johnson, doing press for new Marvel movie Madame Web, said she found it incredibly "annoying and boring," which is fascinating when you consider the average Dakota Johnson interview.

I actually do not particularly care much about the nepo baby discourse — it does not matter to me if someone is a product of famous parents, as long as they're good at their job and they acknowledge their good fortune and privilege when asked (see Jack Quaid, Maya Hawke). It's baffling to me when celebrities get angry about this — as if luck doesn't play a large role in anyone's success story!

In fact, in the same interview where Johnson said she found nepo discourse annoying and boring, she talks about how her dad (Don Johnson) cut her off when she decided to pursue acting instead of higher education, but her mom (Melanie Griffith) helped her out financially. Over the course of five minutes, she unwittingly explains why and how nepotism makes a difference.

When you are good at your job and an interesting person on your own, interviewers tend to ask about that (see Tracee Ellis Ross, Sofia Coppola, Maya Rudolph, Kate Hudson and, as much as it pains me to say it, Gwyneth Paltrow). And yet, I understand Johnson’s allure, because I too used to be enamored by her particular brand of ennui — she's a Cool Girl Who Does Not Care About Things.

Back when I thought apathy could make up an entire personality, Johnson's schtick appealed to me. But — and I'm sorry to make this a full circle moment — I find I've outgrown that perspective. I don't need to have an opinion on everything (this is a work in progress), but Universal Indifference is no longer something to which I aspire. To proudly care about nothing? As an adult? It's annoying and boring.

