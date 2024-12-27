I am unfortunately here today to talk about work.

Mostly because it is in my nature to overthink every aspect of my being, I've been pondering what it means to be a work in progress, and for that work and for that progress – by necessity, by choice, by happenstance – to have an audience.

At most, this essay is perhaps about how, in order to create meaningfully – whatever either of those two words mean – you have to get to a place where that's possible, not just from a skills perspective, but a financial and emotional one as well. A lot of writers and people who write about writers seem to have arrived at the conclusion that to care about an audience and its reaction to your work is Bad, a dishonor to art itself. Art should be pure, and that apparently means that you do it for yourself alone: to consider anyone else in your output is a mistake. We should all be ascetic in our pursuit of greatness and creation. To keep an audience in mind as you plan, write, edit, and publish is to diminish the value of the work.

If my work were purer, I wouldn’t be looking out the window. The house would be enough. Alas!

I say this as someone who's been credibly accused of elitism by friends and foes alike: we've become a bit too precious about the work. The Work™, if you will.

Life is hard. There are chores and routines and doctor's appointments and bills and difficult conversations and funerals and sad birthdays and inconvenient flus and hurricanes and there are so many apps we're forced to download. Most things in our daily routines drive us away from creating anything at all, so I tend to consider it a tiny miracle when someone is able to sit down and put together some words and decide, in the face of self-doubt and embarrassment and the ever-present fear of failure, to share them.

Naturally, I prefer if people produce good writing, yes, and there is nothing I appreciate more than effort, but a part of me also wants to say: who cares if it's imperfect?! We're not reviewing books for the Times here, are we? Has Substack secretly become The New Yorker, and I missed it? Was the launch party somewhere in the Lower East Side, at a bar I've never heard of?

The other day I read a Note ("I read a Note" ... yes, I'm embarrassed) from someone whose writing I very much enjoy, implying that not everyone is a good writer and as such, they shouldn't be writing. And sure, I agree that some folks are bad writers, and yes, there is the constant writing v. content debate (one I grow tired of). Sure! But – and maybe this is my sensitive ass talking – if you're regularly publishing a newsletter with your writing, it stands to reason that you see the value in practice. And no, practice doesn't always make perfect, but again: who cares? At the end of the day, these are glorified blogs.

The barriers to entry are lower on this platform, which means that whoever endeavors to create today does so in front of a large potential audience of fans and critics alike. Not all of us, I guess, could launch a wordpress in 2004. Some of us were 11. Some of us had no time or money or technology. Some of us – this will make the purists feel better – had less courage. Anyone who wants to can start a newsletter now, it's true. And yes, some people monetize their newsletters, because unfortunately The Purity of Artistry does not pay the bills. I wish it did! I read The Artist's Way, too!

Sure, there's some flailing. There's some bad writing. There's some blendification of content. It's annoying, but it's not a new phenomenon unique to newsletters and it's a tolerable price to pay, I think, to read work from people who, without these lower barriers that so irk some folks, would've kept their writing to themselves.

Let me speak, as I always do, for myself: I know that my work has improved via regular practice and the steady, largely benign threat of a critical reader. It helps me, at least, to consider how strangers might perceive my work. The balance is tricky: you have to be scared enough of an audience to make your work as good as possible, but not too scared to become paralyzed by the inescapable fear of Putting Yourself Out There. It's a good thing! Keeps us on our feet! The discomfort is necessary – there is little growth without it.

There is of course something very lovely about creating for the sake of creating – toiling away at the altar of Good Work without requiring anyone to ever engage with it. Unfortunately, I seem to lack that purity. And what's more, I think work suffers when you think of yourself as your only audience. I derive a sort of fascination from thinking about the lifecycle of a sentence from the inside of my head to paper to laptop to paragraph rearrangement to polish to publish to regret to mild satisfaction. Sorry, I guess.

I've published essays that now make me cringe. There are a couple of agents out there in possession of manuscripts that I regret ever sending. Dozens of rejection emails from literary magazines litter my inbox. Maybe it is cringey to acknowledge progress as it is happening, because we are not supposed to mention that there is improvement to be had. We're supposed to pretend we only start sharing our work when we've already reached our peak. Why, though? Who is this helping?

Most of us will produce a lot of bad work – mediocre, average, shitty – before arriving at something Meaningful. This is fine; I don't know anyone who emerges from the womb a perfect writer who doesn't need to publish a small arsenal of middling pieces prior to finding a groove, a style, a voice. Some of us will never arrive at something Meaningful. Tant pis! Do we need to publicly discourage beginners before time and experience does it for them?

(It's unclear who gets to decide what Meaningful Writing is, but maybe a cohort of newsletter writers would like to form a committee.)

I feel a little stupid thinking about this, because what is the point? I don't mind peeking behind the curtain of Work to examine the finished product, but this hyperfocus on who gets to write Important Things feels tailormade to frustrate us as both writers and readers. (It feels, in a way, connected to the growing use of AI in creative ventures – if we are calling the effort of working on our craft (yes, sometimes in front of an audience) pointless, then how are we to tell students that they should not consult ChatGPT to draft their essays?)

A couple of months ago, someone commented on my newsletter and wrote, "I really like what you write. I notice that you need to be told that," which absolutely dragged me (complimentary). I'm not sure if I need to be told, necessarily, but for me, knowing that people enjoy and appreciate the work I put out there is part of the process. And when they don’t, that’s part of the process, too. It's why an audience is a productive, fruitful tool for me – and yet, this very audience that has helped me improve has been privy to some of my less-great work. Sometimes that embarrasses me. But does it mean I never should've started?

