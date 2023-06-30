A few years ago, I found myself in the enviable position of having to explain to a co-worker—my office-mate at the time, an adult, married, with two children whose education he was presumably caring for—that the northern and southern hemispheres' climates were flipped. I had to tell him, to his bewilderment, that in July, when it was summer in the northern hemisphere, it was winter below the equator. For a brief, dazzling moment, I was an accidental Earth and Space teacher.

Over the next few hours, he neglected work and googled maps ad nauseam, muttering to himself as if this information had somehow been intentionally withheld from him all this time. I think I may have altered the trajectory of his life. (I won’t go into how this is actually not irrelevant to the Court’s recent abysmal decision on affirmative action, but you should know that I really want to.)

Just one of the many unexpected externalities of immigration—becoming an unwilling educator to your peers.

This impromptu lesson materialized, I think, because I was telling him about how later that summer I'd be going to Uruguay, where it would be winter (information from which, even after looking up Uruguay on the map, he never quite recovered).

As a child, I often skipped entire summers, experiencing instead two winters per year. (Living in Miami, this held very little significance.) From around the time when I was nine until I was fifteen, the months of June, July, and August were typically reserved for visiting the homeland (so dramatique) I left when I was eight years old. It was a routine I was very happy to follow, as sitting with my grandparents playing cards, reading, and eating pastries all day was simply not a hardship for me.

This week, I watched Celine Song's new film Past Lives, a movie that is not only exquisite, but also expertly, delicately, and sometimes hilariously, encapsulates what it's like to become an immigrant as a child. The relationship that develops with what used to be your home and the people you shared it with. (It is also 106 minutes, which is the scientifically correct length for most films.)

The movie was unexpectedly evocative of my own experiences as an immigrant, triggering some feelings inconsistent with my expectations for a Wednesday night.