I was going to post something else today, or rather, work on one of the many drafts I have half-going at any given time (have I told you I work on most on my newsletters in my gmail draft folders? It is chaos here), but David Lynch died on Thursday, and I find my mind reverting to that fact any time I give it an undistracted second (by design, as infrequently as possible).

It is, in many ways, a delight to be uncontroversially upset by an artist's passing. To realize that someone's work impacted me so much that no longer sharing earthly breath with them makes mine briefly falter? I can only feel gratitude for that.

Credit: Chris Weeks//Getty Images.

I was barely older than a teenager myself when I first watched Twin Peaks, living in my first solo apartment in the suburbs of Philadelphia and feeling a very edifying, productive sort of loneliness. The kind of loneliness you feel proud of, satisfied by, almost, like sore muscles after a hard day at the gym. I was building something, and if I had to be alone to get started, then so be it.

In my little living room, I had a comfortable, white Ikea couch that I never dedicated too much time to cleaning over the two years I lived there, so slowly, it evolved into a sort of ecru shade that, frankly, looked better than the stark white. When I'm by myself, I usually eat my meals at the coffee table, sitting cross-legged on the floor—not very dignified, perhaps, but one of the great things about living alone is that most of the time, you are the only person who can judge you. And maybe not always, but at least when it comes to eating positions and locations, I am kind to myself.

Once I was done eating, though, I would perch myself on the white-to-ecru couch and watch new-to-me shows and films like the fresh adult I was. I was building my portfolio of references, figuring out what I liked and, more importantly, what moved me. What would occupy my thoughts the next day, as I sat in my small cubicle and tried to figure out one of life’s great mysteries: pivot tables.

Twin Peaks was one such work. I can't remember why exactly I began watching it—probably, as in most cases, someone I admired had praised it and I had to see What All the Fuss Was About (or, just as likely, I'd seen enough Tumblr screenshots to make me curious).

I was hooked, immediately. There was something so haunting and familiar about the blind, indefatigable seeking of it all: love, belonging, growth, understanding. The past's undeniable impact on the present, and the desperate, failing urge to ignore it instead of reconciling with it. The way evil doesn't sit quietly within its own circumference, waiting to be resolved, but is a mighty, self-sustaining force that flourishes, unseen.

The dialogue, the imagery, the music—it was all so real and earnest, like the show wasn’t trying too hard to impress the audience because it didn’t have to: it had humanity on its side, and anyone watching would recognize it without being told. It made me feel less alone, and isn’t that the point of all art?

It didn't hurt, of course, that everyone on Twin Peaks was quite possibly the most beautiful person I had ever seen on screen, living in one of the eeriest, most poignant corners of the world. Shout out to Lynch and his casting and scouting teams. No notes.

I’ve rewatched the show multiple times since the first, and I’m of the view that the recent third season, The Return, was a triumph. It’s rare, to find a work you can feel at home in, no matter when you revisit it.

It involves a bit of suffering, yes, watching Twin Peaks, but I don't mind suffering through good art. It makes me feel more human. Much like my young loneliness: it’s an edifying kind of pain. And I have David Lynch to thank for that.

Thanks for reading. As always, you can find me on twitter, instagram, and tiktok. The newsletter is fully supported by readers, so if you find yourself frequently enjoying these posts, please consider sharing the newsletter with a friend and/or becoming a paid subscriber.

(As a reminder, annual subscriptions are 20% off until the end of January.)

Get 20% off forever