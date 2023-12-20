Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Sorry in advance for the sentimentality that follows — alas, it could not be helped.

Today, it has been a year since we lost my grandmother. Today, I am in Italy, a country we explored together over two decades ago, and I am beset by a deep nostalgia every time I bypass a Charming Side Street (you’ll see). I wrote and published the below semi-eulogy in the immediate aftermath of her death last year as a way to honor her memory, exorcise my sadness, and share the essence of someone who meant so much to me with as many people as possible. I’ve found that I do better when sharing my grief and its prompting loss.

Not quite a Charming Side Street but still charming, and a street, from earlier this week in Verona.

My grandma’s passing really colored my entire year. She’s been in the back of my mind with every hard decision, every little achievement, every argument with my parents, every Sunday afternoon when I would, in a perfect world, be facetiming with the top two inches of her forehead. To have spent a whole twelve months without her seems, I’ll be honest, insane. How baffling that an entire year passed and she didn’t see any of it.

I know that the holidays are a rough time for a lot of people — it is easy to miss loved ones when we’re sitting still, surrounded by All That Joy and Laughter. Last year, I wrote about how lucky I felt to have shared so much of my life with my grandma’s — I believe that much more now than I did then, when I was furiously typing through the tears. Her absence feels less heavy. If any of you have lost someone recently, I hope your grief finds its way to gratitude soon. Sending all my love to you.

Below, a re-post from December 24, 2022.

Apologies for being maudlin on Christmas Eve, but what a bad year. I've never written a eulogy before. I'm not sure how to start one, but I can't say I love it. It feels impossible to write in the past tense about someone who still feels so viscerally here, presently. But my grandmother died on Tuesday, so here we are.

I know the vast majority of you did not know my grandma (sucks for all of you, honestly), but it feels impossible — yes, this too — to not acknowledge her passing here, and I cannot do it as an aside in a newsletter about the Kardashians (although she would probably love that). So I will tell you all that my beloved grandmother, Anita to most and Ana Maria to my grandpa, left us this week after an aggressive battle with a born-again cancer. She was 77.

My grandma was more adventurous than me, than you, than any of us. I saw so many places for the first time with her. She wanted to see everything. We went to Rome by ourselves when I was nine years old (because my parents are insane), and we roamed the quiet streets of early May, spending more time lost than found. She didn't speak Italian and I was too proud, even as a child, to ask for directions. I was a very preoccupied girl, but my grandma was the epitome of unconcerned, and the energy was contagious.

She paused at the top of every "charming side street" to take photos, ideally with me in them. I would say with a high degree of certainty that 97% of the Roman streets we passed ended up being charming side streets. By the end of our trip she had developed hundreds of pictures of nondescript streets that she would never in her life be able to identify, but she'd confidently tell me "como no, si en esa callecita es donde nos comimos un gelato!" (reader, we had gelato approximately five times a day). It was a perfect trip.

Have you ever seen a more glamorously unbothered woman? Note the clenched map in my hands — a very one-sided concern.

I left Uruguay when I was eight years old, and on every return visit, my brother and I bugged my grandma constantly. A day without seeing her was a day wasted. It didn’t matter what we did. We were never bored of each other, probably because I am more of an old lady than she ever was. We would spend hours in the afternoon playing gin rummy in her living room ("abuela, estás para un rummy??" was a question my brother and I asked on an everyday basis up to our most recent visit this last July, to an overwhelmingly positive response), and while drinking coffee from her tiny cups we'd talk about how my grandpa, before he died, never let us win, and how she always let my brother win. Reader, I was in a very unfavorable spot, cards-wise. But it didn't much matter. We kept playing.

There are so many things I could write about my grandma — how the phone at her house never stopped ringing, because everyone wanted to talk with her; how much she loved sitting outside by the pool, inspecting her garden; how she loved pretending that everyone got along at family gatherings, in willful ignorance of the multiple ongoing feuds; how she loved french fries and toast with a cheese-thick layer of butter and was somehow still shocked by her high cholesterol; how she read the fanfiction I wrote in middle school even though it was, I’m quite sure, the most cringey collection of words that has ever been written; how our video calls could last hours, even if most of the time she could only manage to show me the top of her forehead — but mostly, I was just very lucky to have shared so much of my life with hers. It feels particularly cruel to lose her just before Christmas, but very on brand for this fantastically awful year. I’ll miss her all the time.