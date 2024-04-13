If you've been reading Hmm for a while, you'll know that late last year I wrote about Vogue's piece on Lauren Sánchez and her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, which had the kind of photos and quotes a person can only dream or trip about.

These two have, obviously, not gone anywhere, although their joint publicist seems to have taken a well-deserved rest after placing the Vogue piece. So when I saw the photos of the couple as guests at a White House's state dinner honoring Japan earlier this week, I had to take a quick little moment to myself. To engage, perhaps, in a short breathing exercise or two.

Because this, reader, below, is what they looked like.

(Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

I've honestly — genuinely — been thinking about it for days.