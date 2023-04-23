I wrote most of this on my flight back to New York on Wednesday night. It's important to note that the people who embark upon the MIA-NYC (and vice versa) flight are some of the most obnoxious people you'll ever meet (as a person who takes this flight several times a year, I feel extremely comfortable saying this). Also, there is a little *announcement*…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hmm That's Interesting to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.