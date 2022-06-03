You do not need me to tell you that everything remains terrible. In fact, things might actually be getting worse. An impressive feat for society, because wow — rock bottom is deeper than we thought. Between calling our representatives to ask them to do their jobs (which I love, by the way! Imagine my boss desperately calling me every day to be like, Cla…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hmm That's Interesting to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.