Content warning: abuse.

Because it is 2023 and the earth becoming uninhabitable, democracies weakening, and capitalism continuing to run amok is apparently not enough to keep the plot going, we also (still) have to deal with misogynous men who push their insecurities onto their partners. It all feels, I'll be honest, A Bit Much.

Over the weekend, Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, professional surfer, shared screenshots of texts she had received from Hill while they were dating. The texts are a sort of How to Psychologically Manipulate Your Partner 101. Weaponizing the therapy-speak that has made him semi-relevant in the Famous People Who Talk About Their Mental Health Club, Hill bravely communicated his so-called boundaries to her and let her know that if she was not able to accept them and reform her behavior accordingly, if she couldn’t respect him enough to change herself, then, alas, they couldn’t stay together. Ultimatums: the cornerstone of healthy relationships.

You can see the texts here .

These boundaries, shockingly enough, consisted of rules for Brady, exclusively, to follow if she wanted to stay in a relationship with Hill — means of altering her behavior, habits, and social circle. You'll be surprised to learn, I'm sure, that the boundaries had nothing to do with Hill's own life and all to do with controlling his girlfriend's. No posting pictures of herself in bathing suits. No surfing or “boundaryless” friendships with men. No friendships with women in “unstable places.” A laundry list of deranged rules presented as reasonable expectations.

This came on the heels of the father of Keke Palmer's child, a person whose only claim to fame are the words in the preceding clause, expressing (publicly! not to his locked diary!) disappointment at the way Palmer was dressed at an Usher concert. To rephrase: He was upset that Keke Palmer looked hot, in public, at an Usher concert. Because she was "a mom," wearing an overly revealing outfit, and therefore disrespectful to him, the "man of the family." (?) Because a person should have a say over their partner's outfits. Obviously. Otherwise, how will she know who's in charge? (It's Keke Palmer, btw.)

This uprising, this unwarranted gall, of and from insecure men is not only cringey, it is dangerous. Every day, I see women in my life capitulate to the unreasonable needs of their partners, often men, because our whole lives we have been indoctrinated into believing that to be in a relationship, even one that diminishes, disparages, and damages us, is preferable to being alone. A state of solitude is to be avoided at all costs. Better to be able to demonstrate that we are the object of someone's affection, even if that affection manifests as control. Even if it harms us.

So we're taught, if not explicitly then implicitly, to forgive, overlook, tolerate, and accept warning signs from our partners for the sake of maintaining this relationship status. It is up to us to change in order to make it work.

So women stay. Past the point of comfort, women stay. It's what we've been trained to do.

These men (and I know that this does not only happen in heteronormative relationships, but you'll forgive me the generalization) are very much aware and take advantage of this predisposition, of this fear of aloneness that society has imposed on women, to effect the most harm. To limit their partner's social circles, to tell them what to wear, who to see and how to speak to them. And often, women think—well, why not make them comfortable? What’s the cost, of making my world just a little bit smaller? They're only communicating their expectations, after all. Their boundaries. So brave. So vulnerable. And so control is spoken in the language of compromise, of relationship building. It's therapy-approved manipulation. Abusive behavior dressed in the trappings of reason and logic, words veiled with the illusion of an evolved, self-aware and self-protective mind. It’s harder to identify.

I guess I just miss when abusers lacked an instruction manual that catered to society’s obsession with therapy-speak. Because I'm actually pretty done with hearing about celebrities' mental health. Their therapy journeys. People being openly shitty and clothing it in vulnerability. Please. Everyone has anxiety, everyone is depressed. There: we’re aware.

I’d rather we face the refreshing truth instead — a lot of people who go to therapy simply remain committed to being assholes.

We need to stop pretending that the sole act of going to therapy makes a person Good, or Well, or Nice. Sometimes, all it does is give people the tools to be worse in a socially acceptable manner; it shows them that if they couch abusive and controlling behavior in therapy-coded language, they can get away with it. They might even get celebrated for it, for the clear and respectful communication of their expectations. For being self-aware enough.

And because they use the magic words that a self-help book or a slightly-unethical-therapist taught them, words that we’ve been taught to understand are only available to the emotionally evolved among us, other people take them at face-value, as if words can’t be weapons, too. It is exhausting.

In fact, that may have been one of the more difficult things to witness this weekend. Seeing so many people—and not just men—visibly, proudly, defiantly showing support for behavior we should all be able to identify as abusive. The amount of times I read a variation of well, she could’ve just left, as if that isn’t the entire point of abuse: to reduce a victim’s world enough to make leaving feel impossible. I’ve seen people say, well, she’s revealing private conversations, and that’s inappropriate too. As if outing an abuser is equivalent to being one. I read well, have some empathy for him, he’s insecure. As if insecure people in positions of power aren’t often the most dangerous.

These conversations often feel fruitless, because at some point, people became convinced that “clear communication” is an impediment to abusive behavior. But abuse has never had a clarity or a communication problem. Not to victims. It’s frustrating, seeing abusers’ staunch defenders on every feed, on every timeline. The willfully obtuse misunderstanding of a phenomenon that has plagued us for millennia.

It’s embarrassing and it’s scary, honestly. Because the least we can do, when someone tells us they are or were subject to abuse, is listen.

Thank you for reading! As always, you can find me on twitter, instagram, and tiktok. This newsletter is my pride and joy, with issues on topics like Taylor Swift's PR machine, quiet luxury, the recent submersible debacle, and my love for Past Lives (2023).