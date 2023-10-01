Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

I used to do these pop culture recaps frequently when I first started the newsletter (an example below! from April 2022! who is she?), and what can I say? The start of autumn always makes me nostalgic. Bouquets of sharpened pencils and all that.

taylor swift and friends

It is not lost on me that, in preparation for the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift is re-creating the 2014 aesthetic that complemented and corresponded with the original album. We're in New York (welcome), we have the Girl Squad (the HAIM girlies — who by the way, I love — are on retainer), and we have the whirlwind romance (hi Travis Kelce, person of whose existence I was unaware until two weeks ago).

I do appreciate Swift and her PR team's commitment to a marketing brief that is also a madlibs and a 90s romcom plot — she is a girl's girl who loves New York and is unafraid to dive headfirst into love. I imagine that until 1989 (TV) is released and even for a few weeks afterwards, every public move she makes will reinforce this message, as a (1) reminder of the Swift who originally sang these songs in 2014 and (2) demonstration of growth through the passage of time. A side-by-side!

Friends dressing like they are going to two completely different events in two completely different seasons is *incredibly* relatable to me. (Photo: PEOPLE via theimagedirect.com)

A few examples of the on-message branding: (1) lending her New York apartment to her friend Sophie Turner while the latter figures out her divorce and child custody logistics, (2) allowing herself to be photographed while out to dinner in New York with a gaggle of girlfriends, (3) flying out to Kansas City, Missouri to sit with her new beau's mother while watching him play football, and (4) being Quirky and Having Fun at the VMAs. I am not being sarcastic or derogatory when I say it really is impressive. Swift would’ve run her sorority’s social committee like the navy.

Her actions over the last month also go very far in making people forget about the recent lapse in judgment that was the Matty Healy interlude. A triumphant campaign. Tree Paine is somewhere in Nashville breathing several sighs of relief.

they're making a movie about the titanic submersible

Which is insane lol because it literally just happened. It would be like me revisiting my summer journals and corresponding nervous breakdowns now, instead of letting them simmer for a year. But a movie is indeed in the works.

I have questions. Do you think they'll make the first thirty minutes about how we all called it a submarine for half a day before learning it was a submersible, actually, and then quickly became smug in the face of anyone who still — such ignorance! — called it a submarine? Will James Cameron, noted deep-sea explorer and occasional film director, play himself? Will the guy who went to a Blink-182 concert while his stepdad was imploding in the ocean have a central role? Will we get Serious Phone Calls in Beige Rooms showing the conversations between governments who deployed millions of dollars in search and rescue missions for a shoddily-made submersible that was irresponsibly plunged into the ocean?

I know next-to-nothing about the movie, but I can already sense a cult classic in the making.

elon musk continues to be so, so, so, embarrassing

Whenever I think Elon Musk cannot embarrass himself any further, he goes above and beyond to prove me wrong. Not satisfied with destroying the Twitter brand in record time, turning a $44 billion acquisition into a $15 billion (at best) company (boy math!), last week he also decided to share his anti-immigration views on Twitter, causing the German government to rebuke him.

As a reminder, not only is the South African-born Musk an immigrant himself, so is his Canadian-born mother, and so is Grimes, the mother of three of his many children. If Germany, of all countries, with the growing popularity of its far-right, anti-immigrant party, calls you out for xenophobia? Oh, it is bad.

Not to be derailed by the weight of his own failures, Musk also continued his habit of begging for attention from the incels he caters to by (1) shooting a big gun he definitely does not have the temperament to own and (2) wearing a cowboy hat backwards in Texas. So cool! Cool guy! We can tell he’s cool because he tells us so all the time!

lastly

This is not pop culture, but I must announce that I finally finished reading Cormac McCarthy’s All the Pretty Horses. It took me a month! Not because it’s not good (can you imagine if I said that lol — the audacity!) but because I have been lazy and also revoltingly busy. The interesting thing about reading excellent prose, as someone who’d like to one day call herself a writer without cringing, is that it both inspires and depresses me. Delusion and doubt exist in equal amounts in my brain and it is exhausting.

I do love a recap.

