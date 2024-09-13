I am a frequent advocate for the winning power of delusion, so I love how many folks continue to seek refuge under the idea of Taylor Swift the Activist. Respectfully, etc.

What I'm about to tell you cannot leave this newsletter: it was my brother, person who did not know what brat summer meant until about two weeks ago, who broke the news of Taylor's Kamala Harris endorsement to me. I made the mistake of showering immediately following the debate and therefore missed the real-time announcement. Shame on me, I guess. I wasn't in time to be one of the first few million likes of the inevitable cat picture that accompanied the endorsement.

taylorswift A post shared by @taylorswift

Were we shocked? I assumed it would come eventually, but I'll be honest with you — I thought it would take a little bit longer. That's on me! In 2020, she endorsed Biden in early October, and call me a Swiftie, but I believe in patterns. I forgot that back in 2020, she was quarantining like the rest of us (I am being generous!), not being photographed at sporting events with vocal Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes on a semi-regular basis. So. Things change, is what I'm saying.

Some expected the endorsement would be earlier! It is not, after all, a particularly controversial announcement: Trump is not only one of the vilest people to grace the White House (it's a very competitive list), in August he also made the incredibly stupid choice of sharing fabricated AI images depicting Swift and her fans as Trump supporters. As if AI needed any more help revealing itself as tactless.