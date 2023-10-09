Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Over the course of four episodes of the documentary Beckham, director Fisher Stevens (Hugo from Succession and, perhaps more importantly, Man Who Dated Michelle Pfeiffer from 1989-1992) managed to do what not a single "bring it home" campaign has done over the last two (three?) World Cups: he's made me root for an English footballer.

I am famously from Uruguay, a country where football carries more weight than any organized religion, so I am a sucker for any related documentary or production. Many an aftermath of family holidays has been spent watching goal compilations of a player forgotten by everyone but, apparently, my dad and brother. ("Did you see? No, you weren't watching. You weren't watching! I'll rewind, but watch this time, see how the refs were wrong and he wasn't offside?!") Like, we are steeped in it.

Hot people uniting to become even hotter! (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

So when we get a documentary that not only deeply discusses 90s football, but also the pop culture inextricably tied to it? Babe, you simply do not have to call me twice. I am there.

For years now, I've found Victoria and David Beckham fascinating. There are few celebrities, in my view, who have been able to pivot and curate their brands as precisely as they have. The sheer existence of this documentary, about a footballer whose contributions to the sport were arguably more (I say this with love) exogenous than anything else, is proof enough of the Beckham brand's strength.

The charisma of Posh and Becks! I was too young at the height of their fame to fully appreciate it, but Beckham got me closer to understanding it. How strange to think of two of the biggest superstars of the 1990s as relatable or worthy of sympathy, and yet! Consistently through these four episode, I found myself rooting for these two people whose lives are so completely distant and different from mine.

A few moments from the documentary that made me l-o-l/gasp/have a little think:

(All) Beckham's obsession with Victoria when they first started dating. Sooo important to me. I think early-in-the-relationship infatuation is critical and David exemplified it perfectly. People have said "ok well he still cheated later," and ok! They seem to have worked it out! (Episode 1) An infatuation, but playful! Because when Posh was trying to say her family was "working class" and David made sure to eke out the "my dad drove me to school in a Rolls Royce" from her? What we heard there was the sound of millions of people quickly understanding the UK's relationship to class and money.



Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser (Episode 2) The idea of the Spice Girls protecting David Beckham while his reputation in England went to shit after his red card expulsion at the 1998 World Cup? Priceless. (Episode 3) When Becks cut his apparently-famous locks and Gary Neville was all "why do it?" Umm because it's hot, Gary. If your face card can carry it then why would you not shave your head? Please be serious! Let's bring vanity back. (Episode 3) Sir Alex Ferguson, who got knighted following the Manchester United Treble in 1999. Everyone has to quickly correct themselves and add the sir when the 1999-2000 season starts, and it made me chuckle. For reference, one of the more mortifying but also emblematic moments of my high school experience happened in my senior year English class (obviously), when my teacher referred to Walter Scott, author of Ivanhoe, to which I genuinely responded "do you mean Sir Walter Scott?" So. Forever a pleasure to have in class. Share (Episode 4) "Quite organized," says Beckham as he shows Fisher his meticulous closet and planned outfits for the week. A reminder that anyone successful in a highly competitive field is at least a little bit insane. They have to be. (Episode 4) The frequent management changes at Real Madrid during 2004-2006 made me a wee bit anxious. Any sports fan will be familiar with the head coach turnover rate of a losing team and how it can rankle players and honestly, further extend a losing streak. Staff consistency is generally good for a team, and a few bad months do not necessarily have to prompt leadership changes. To think that it all precipitated Beckham's move to sunny California! (Episode 3, 4) Related to the above, it is interesting that, to hear Beckham recount the events that spurred his move first to Real Madrid and later to the LA Galaxy, they both occurred accidentally and because he just happened to have innocent conversations with either players or management from each team. How interesting! A little unbelievable, if I’m honest! Because if the stories are true and he was caught flat-footed each time, then boy, what a way to recalibrate and come out on top. (Episode 4) You know who wasn't interviewed for this documentary? Alexi Lalas, brief President of the LA Galaxy. Miracles do happen. let us exclude alexi lalas from the narrative Clara · Aug 10 Read full story (Episode 4) I am sorry, there were so many subtle digs in this episode I couldn’t stop laughing. When the LA Galaxy owner told Beckham that "[the LA Galaxy] is [Landon Donovan's] Manchester United?" Reader, I gasped! Donovan does not seem to have recognized it as an insult, god bless him. (Episode 4) Here’s what was not mentioned as regards Inter Miami, the MLS franchise team that Beckham owns: it was part of the deal that brought him to America. His compensation package included not only a highly lucrative salary, but also the option to purchase a franchise when he retired. And he did, for the very reasonable price of $25 million. Like I said, excellent brand-building! (All) This is a family that knows how to hold a grudge (see Sir Alex Ferguson, Glenn Hoddle, Fabio Capello, Landon Donovan). That, to me, is the most relatable thing about them. Like I just know this man (Fabio Capello, 2007-2012 England coach) gets roasted once a week, minimum, by the entire Beckham family. (Photo: Reuters)

I need to tell you this: I shed a little tear at the end of the documentary, when they were dancing in their outdoor country kitchen/barbecue/conservatory (lol). It's been an emotionally tenuous couple of weeks and the Beckhams got me! I found myself really quite enamored by their journey.

If Fisher Stevens is reading: I would not mind a quick explainer of what inspired this documentary, and/or a Part II all about the transformation that David Beckham has wrought upon the MLS — without his participation, it is difficult to imagine Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami and the league’s corresponding resurgence.

