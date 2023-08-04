Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting , a reader-supported publication! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Imagine my shock when I searched my own newsletter and found out I haven't yet discussed BookTok, an occasional bane of my existence. The very group responsible for the runaway success of one of the most overhyped books I have read in recent history, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (apologies if you, like many of my friends, enjoyed that novel — I understand that I will never understand, etc.).

For a while, I thought it was my own hater-adjacent instincts keeping me from fully embracing BookTok. And as someone who posts her own oft-cringey videos, the notion of calling out someone else's feels very stones/glass houses. But luckily for me, there are worse things than occasionally being cringey.

Conceptually, technically, I should love an online community of readers. I recognize this. People who love books, getting together to talk about how much they love books? Promoting literature? A salon for the modern age — the Bloomsbury Group walked so BookTok could run!

Or so people have tried to convince me. But I understand that not every sub-forum of the Internet has to be meant for me. And there are a few niches of the community —BronteTok and AustenTok ring a bell — that I deeply appreciate. However: all, I'm afraid, is not well on certain corners of BookTok.

Because as it happens, literacy alone does not suffice. One must possess at least an ounce of shame to belong to an online community, to preclude us from doing and saying things that one would never do or say without the [increasingly disappearing] anonymity of the Internet.

If everyone did have a mandatory ounce of shame at their disposal, we would not be talking about a BookTok girlie (whose name I won't use on here — she's not a public figure and I feel like her SEO journey has been through enough at this point). A girlie who, among others belonging to the same BookTok sub-community, took her obsession with hockey romance novels (a significant niche, apparently, which I'll be unpacking and potentially reading offline) into the public, unabashed, and ultimately inappropriate, sexualization of players from the Seattle Kraken, the Emerald City's hockey team.

(At this point, it is important to reveal that 97% of my Seattle knowledge comes from the hit sitcom Frasier, a show I have re-watched in its entirety an embarrassing number of times. The remaining 3% comes from a 4-day trip there during which I pretended biking everywhere was Totally My Thing, Actually.)

This TikTok user was one of many to take their newfound passion for the sport to the next level and make sexually suggestive videos about specific Kraken players and the things she would like to do with/to them. I mean ... journals should be kept! Not every thought needs an audience! An inner life is a gift and self-censorship exists for a reason.

While at first the hockey team was on board with the BookTok representation — in the historic vein of all press is good press, an axiom I hope we do away with sometime soon —, as the videos and comments became increasingly lewd and explicit, they began distancing themselves from the community and its content.

I went to a hockey game (go Panthers) once in my life and it was the coldest two hours of my life. Truly could not believe how cold I was. Anyway, in the middle here is Alex Wennberg, with Lars Eller and Andrew Cogliano on his left and right, respectively. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times)

Felicia Wennberg, wife of Kraken player Alex Wennberg (I cannot believe I had to learn the names of hockey players and their spouses this week ... as if my brain needed more little trivia facts ... why can't popular culture ever drive me to finally learn how to make a pivot table without crying?), posted a few stories on Instagram late last week essentially telling the girlies to cool it. She was considerably more poised about it than I would have been had people been leaving sexually explicit comments about my husband under photos of my children. I'll say that. Mr. Felicia Wennberg followed up with his own more strongly-worded statement a few days later.

The BookTok community is seemingly divided in its reactions to the Kraken affair, with some defending the commenters' behavior as just tragically thirsty but ultimately innocent, and others calling it out as categorically inappropriate. I'd say that when someone clearly and respectfully lets someone know that their actions are making them and their family feel unsafe and uncomfortable, the room for nuance becomes smaller.

Obviously — obviously — this is a minority of BookTok. Most people are just there to find their next read and to talk about books in a semi-chill fashion. But this minority, as often happens, is vocal.

It's part of this certain rising tendency I've noticed within the last few years, in which some people seem to act upon the belief that feminism includes, and should gladly permit, women behaving toward men as men have historically behaved toward women. A kind of retributive sexualization and objectification, even when (maybe especially when) the man in question has explicitly and clearly expressed discomfort with the same. It works even better when we're able to couch it within the parameters of phony intellectualism, like tying the hypersexualization of a[n unwilling] real person to a literary character or genre. It is very weird behavior.

It's not a smash the patriarchy moment so much as it is a let's draft more victims into the patriarchy moment. It's strange, this ongoing act of what is essentially extremely public sexual harassment, justified in the name of "well, I'm a woman and he's a man, so how could my sexualization of him be bad? How could it have an actual effect?" And, like — because he is telling you it is. Because he is telling you it does. I’m not a when they go low we go high girlie, but I am also not of the opinion that millennia of misogyny are dismantled by modeling men’s historically poor behavior.

This shouldn't be controversial. Overtly hypersexualizing someone — regardless of their gender or their fame — who has repeatedly communicated their discomfort with it should not be a matter left up to interpretation. Sexual harassment is not suddenly permissible when it originates from women, and it is unsettling to be having a whole discussion about whether someone deserved to be sexually harassed.

And the thing is, there isn’t a single one of us who has never misread a situation, but when did course correction become so frowned upon? Mea culpas are fine! Self-reflection is good! Live love learn!

This entire interlude begs the question of whether (1) any online community, once it grows to a certain point, can remain scandal-free and (2) thanks in large part to the warranted fear of over-reactions from an ever-growing social media audience, we have lost the ability to take accountability for our misdeeds.

Because all it would’ve taken for the mistaken BookTok-Hockey-Romance girlies to fix this was a little video saying oh my bad, I fully and unintentionally got carried away and forgot this was a real person — maybe I’ll learn from this. Like, no, standing in the middle of the public square to admit an unforced error is not fun, and social media has conditioned us against it, but it really would be fine if (1) we were slightly less performatively deranged online and (2) we owned up to our deranged behavior when it hurt people. Maybe we’ll learn from this.

