In August 2008, as a 15-year-old in Miami, Florida, a volunteer barely older than me taught me how to canvass and how to phone-bank. From then on, every weekend I'd spend hours in the sun going door to door carrying a pen and an increasingly wrinkled and sweaty stack of pages filled with names, addresses, and known affiliations. I'd knock on strangers' doors, me with my teenage sidebangs and my I-will-soon-see-Twilight-for-the-first-time skinny jeans, and ask them if they would please consider voting for Senator Barack Obama.

In 2010, my first year in college and this time from Florida's Gulf Coast, I spent weekends and afternoons phone banking and volunteering at fundraisers for Democratic local and state candidates, reminding people that midterm elections were just as critical as the sexier general elections.

In 2012, once again in Miami and now old enough to vote, I went back to phone-banking, my voice no longer shaking as it did four years earlier. I was confident when I asked folks to cast a second ballot for now-President Obama.

In 2016, I was too busy and anxious with my first year of law school to volunteer, but even though Hillary Clinton was not the person for whom I had cast my primary election vote, I rolled up to my polling station and voted for her in November.

In 2020, I was genuinely upset when the DNC leadership more or less anointed Biden, but I didn’t question my vote for Joe Biden, someone I did not think was the best choice but who I thought could beat Donald Trump and not embarrass the country once he became President.

Well. Here we are.

I understand this is a sensitive subject. I know that for some people, the idealism I had in 2008 has not gone anywhere, and the belief in the party that has for years disappointed me has only grown stronger. I envy that. However. However. This is not about my cynicism. If it were, I wouldn’t be insisting that we still have time to right this ship. Because among his supporters, Biden’s nomination is being talked about with an inevitability that does not yet exist. And I, a person who has consistently voted, donated, volunteered, and spoken up for the Democratic Party since before she was legally able to vote, will not be bamboozled into believing this is the best that we, as a party and as a country, can do.

Let's make sure my legal education didn’t go to waste — below, the most common arguments I’ve seen against replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee, and why they are not strong enough to keep him on.

It's legally impossible to replace Biden at this point in the primary

False. If he doesn't drop out of his own recognizance, there are a few tricky states that require delegates to pledge their support based on primary election results (more on this below), but there are no overwhelming legal impediments to nominating a different candidate.

Here's New York earlier this week:

At this point he is simply the “presumptive nominee.” The Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which begins on August 19, would normally name the actual nominee. But technically speaking, a majority of convention delegates can nominate whomever they wish. State laws aside, pledged Democratic delegates (unlike Republican delegates) have no more than a moral obligation to back their candidate, and a convention-passed rule could even override state laws.

Logistically as well as optically, it all becomes easier if Biden withdraws, rather than being pushed out. This is, of course, why so many people (long-time strategists, Democratic Senators, Democratic Representatives, celebrities who've helped raise millions of dollars for this President, and even, yes, famous podcasters) who've historically had access to Biden and his team, are calling on him to withdraw from this election. Someone who's allegedly fighting a battle for "the soul of the nation" should recognize a plea when it is coming at him from all angles.

Which brings us to ...

People are being too mean to Joe Biden — think of your grandfather!

Sorry to be blunt, but I need to stoop fairly low to answer this one. It actually baffles me a little bit that we're comparing Joe Biden, a man in possession of the nuclear codes, to an old man in Delaware who refuses to, I don't know, give up his drivers' license. There's empathy and then there's falling into and for a deeply false equivalence. Because do people really think these are comparable examples? Did the ice cream cones and Ray-Bans really get so many people? If so, well done to the marketing team. I sound frustrated, I know, and I apologize: I just can't believe we're even having this conversation.

Unless one of Biden's grandchildren is reading this newsletter (welcome), I can say this with reasonable certainty: it's not your Pop-Pop on the ballot. It's not your Pawpaw failing to string together sentences and misnaming heads of state. The President of the United States is not owed grace for being 81 years old and refusing to step down from the highest office in the land after accidentally making us all aware of his declining mental accuity. I mean, my God, the CEO of a middling corporation wouldn’t be allowed to keep their job if people had seen what we’ve seen from Biden — do we think the presidency is less important, less subject to scrutiny?

Biden won the primaries fair and square

He was the only candidate. Like, my sincere apologies to Dean Phillips and Jason Palmer and their respective four and three pledged delegates, but let’s be serious. I can’t spend too much time on this point because if as a defense of the democratic process, you’re using the results of a primary election with effectively a single candidate (and ignoring, as Biden’s campaign has, the hundreds of thousands of uncommitted primary votes), then, respectfully, I’ve already lost you.

Joe Biden is a decent man and deserves our support

This point is challenging for me. Not because it’s difficult to rebut, but because I think you can only say something like this by ignoring the last nine months. For the past nine months, Biden has been supporting an intolerable, anguishing attack on Palestinians in Gaza with fatal weapons and dehumanizing words, despite a whopping 27% approval rating on his handling of the Middle East.

I won't bury my head in the sand; I recognize that there have been some positives to this administration — Biden has, for instance, been mostly good on labor, which is important to me and to many Democrats. A part doesn't erase the whole, though, and the whole is drowned by Biden's foreign policy. His labor record cannot overcome the tens of thousands of deaths (with significantly more expected) that have been directly caused with his support, despite the majority of Americans calling for a ceasefire (see below graph) and a majority of Democrats believing Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza.

Decent is an interesting word with which to describe the President. I won’t even get into his past mistakes, to use a Washingtonian euphemism. But let us not forget that Biden had already lost a significant subset of voters (Arab Americans and the youth vote, for example) prior to the calamitous debate. His chances of winning in November were already slim, because as it turns out there are a lot of people who can't look past the shame of knowing our tax dollars were — and are still being — used to bomb schools, universities, libraries, churches, and homes, along with any civilians who happened — and happen — to be nearby.

To put voters in a position where in order to win an election we have to ignore the President’s role in the atrocities of the last nine months is not only unnecessary and short-sighted, it is cruel. The DNC is not out of options, so why are they making voters bear the moral brunt of this election?

For months now, we've seen videos of people's heads so separated from their bodies that their surviving family has to hold the corpse in two hands, leaving none to wipe their tears. We’ve seen heart-wrenching images of limbs torn apart, of children's jaws unhinged from their faces, of bags filled with ash that used to be a whole, living person. I don't think you can chastise people for withholding their vote for the President responsible for sending the weapons that have made orphans of thousands of Palestinian children.

We need to do everything we can to defeat Donald Trump

And that's where I agree with you! I feel a visceral hate for Trump, a man so racist he decided to run for president on a nativist platform. Do you know who doesn't defeat Trump? Joe Biden. You might say, well, Clara, that's tautological thinking: Joe Biden doesn't lose if people like you don't write pieces like these and support him instead. And sure, we could talk about the relationships between election results and polling and reporting all day long. But we do, allegedly, live in a democracy, and a candidate's flaws can, will, and should be discussed — Biden just so happens to have many (see above, look around, open a single tab on the Internet that's not the White House website). This is not ideal in an election with an opponent like Donald Trump, who as we have seen presents a real threat to our country's institutions and our civil liberties.

Given this threat, should we not have the best possible candidate, one we don't have to hold our breath for whenever they speak, wondering if they'll find the words that will form a coherent sentence instead of nonsense? A wing and a prayer is not my preferred state of mind for the President of the United States.

And the thing is, we have a choice. The DNC is giving us a false binary and calling us disloyal for pointing it out. But there is no inevitability here — we have the chance of a better candidate, one we can be almost certain will beat Trump, instead of one whose polling numbers are growing weaker seemingly by the day.

What are we gaining with this stubbornness, with this defense of a politician who, in 2020, called himself a bridge candidate and whose unpopularity in 2024 risks not just the presidential election but dozens of down-ballot races? We have options, and it doesn't serve our democracy for the Democratic Party to tell voters "vote for the 81-year-old or else" when the "or else" is self-inflicted. It does nothing but alienate people, and rightfully so. Because if the only way we can save our democracy is by voting for a candidate who is mentally unfit for office, then what kind of democracy are we even saving in the first place?

