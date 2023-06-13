Thank you for reading Hmm … That’s Interesting ! If you enjoy the newsletter, please consider becoming a subscribing member .

Just a little trigger/content warning that there is some discussion of religious trauma and sexual assault below, courtesy of the Duggar family and IBLP. x

Because Sunday scaries the eve before returning to work from vacation aren't bad enough, this Sunday I decided to watch the entire documentary series on the Duggar family, Shiny Happy People.

Sometimes I binge a show because I'm enjoying it so much, and other times I binge a show because I can't imagine continuing the experience for one more day. This was a latter situation.

It was a good documentary — a great documentary, even. But boy oh boy do I wish I could scrub my brain clean of what I have seen and what I have learned since watching it.

The Duggars, if you have managed to remain blissfully unaware of their existence (if so, bless your perceptiveness), are the former stars of TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, a cautionary tale about the perils of birth control and education scarcity combined with unchecked misogyny and religious extremism. It masqueraded as a reality TV show.

As a teenager, I, sadly, regretfully, occasionally partook in watching. TLC was a channel you put on when you were home on a Sunday afternoon with no plan but to experience the simmering, ever-growing, and very specific ennui one feels between the ages of 13 and 16. What better to turn off your brain than a show about a religious fundamentalist family in Arkansas?

But man, if I had known then what I know now, I would've found another outlet for my teenage weekend ennui. Maybe I would've discovered Russian literature sooner.

You know who did know, though? You know who wasn't just an audience member sitting in her living room in the suburbs of Miami? You know who had cameras around this family for a decade? TLC.

I find it very difficult to believe that this network that filmed and interviewed the Duggars for ten years remained ignorant of the family's many crimes and transgressions. It's a ridiculous thought, and although Shiny Happy People sometimes, somewhat obliquely, alludes to TLC's complicity in promoting this family and the cult they belonged to, I don't think it goes far enough.

Oh (you might say), what crimes and transgressions, Clara? I'm glad you asked. I have been dying to be asked. The first that comes to mind is, of course, the eldest son's sexual assault on his youngest sisters, along with the child pornography charges that came a few years later. When the former came to light, two of the Duggar daughters were essentially forced to film interviews exculpating their brother from his actions. It is disturbing and almost impossible to watch — TLC was there, though. Witnessing away. And it was after that that they decided to sign up the Duggars for a new show, this time focusing on these same sisters who were forced to put aside their own feelings and trauma to protect their family and their church. As if any God would want that.

That’s not all. There's also the corporal punishment disguised as "encouragement," the home-schooling disguised as education, the obedience disguised as goodness, the religious extremism disguised as purity. TLC knew about the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP, the church to which the Duggars belonged. Did no one at the network conduct any due diligence? About the apparently well-known grooming of young girls by the now-disgraced IBLP leader, Bill Gothard? About Jim Bob, the Duggar patriarch whose name alone is a warning, allegedly withholding payment from his children for years of labor on the show? About the lackluster-at-best education the children were receiving at the hands of the church? Mike Huckabee, of all people, defends someone after reports of child molestation come out and TLC doesn’t go … hmm… ?

Even accepting that willful ignorance seems to have been TLC's go-to — why were the adult Duggar children treated as minors in the contracts they signed for the network?

I'm not anti-reality television. It's entertaining. Sometimes enlightening. But there is a difference, a marked one, between shows like Selling Sunset, The Kardashians, even The Bachelor, as problematic as I find it, and a show like 19 Kids and Counting, which promoted the lifestyle of a modern cult via the lens of an almost-twee, back-to-tradition, oh-shucks-isn't-this-prairie-dress-almost-charming, don’t-they-look-happy family. It's negligent at best.

I understand that television is an eyeballs game, with little accountability or care paid to the actual content or the manner in which it is portrayed and disseminated. I get it. Capitalism, etc. But. But. There must be some limits, no? There must be some answer to the call of reason. To humanity. Especially when your content consists, overwhelmingly, of children. 19 of them. Where are the internal controls, policies, procedures, preventing the "accidental" promotion of a religious cult? Because fear of a documentary or an exposé uncovering all of your flaws and mistakes should not be the only thing holding these networks back from producing these shows. Something needs to change. To disguise a cult, and to exploit children belonging to the same, as entertainment? For families? Like. Get Reince Priebus in here — we need a postmortem.

