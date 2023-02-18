I like keeping track of the books I read, and am too lazy to devise my own system (read: start a spreadsheet), so I use Goodreads. In all likelihood, I will continue to use it for the foreseeable future, despite its questionable ownership (see: Jeff Be*os).

That being said, I have a bit of a problem with how Goodreads and its ilk, not alone but in a strongly supporting role, have transformed reading and the promotion of certain books. There have been changes (derogatory) afoot in the last decade, and I cannot say I love it.

Do you partake in Goodreads challenges? It is the practice of setting out, ideally at the beginning of each year, how many books you are aiming to read over the course of the next twelve months. I partake, because I enjoy doable goals. They feel good, a self-given ego boost. For 2023, the average Goodreads "pledge" is 41 books.

The idea, of course, is that the more books one reads, the more superior one becomes. (The logic is infallible.) Reading as a measure of intelligence, of culture, of knowledge, of arrogance, is certainly not new. I have been buying into it my whole life, for myself and others, with considerable success.

But — and here is where I will become a bit judgy, my apologies in advance — in this rush to devour books, to show our peers and ourselves that we are readers and therefore we are smart, we are sacrificing quality. Are we not?

You might say, oh well, look at Clara, now that more people are reading and the activity has become democratized, she no longer believes it to be a valid measure of superior intellect. The sheer elitism, the pretension! (Reader, of course I am pretentious — I have never pretended otherwise.) I have considered this theory and fortunately for me, it does not pass muster.

Because, as it turns out, and this is especially true in adults, what you are reading matters considerably more than whether you are reading. Right now, for eaxmple, Colleen Hoover and Taylor Jenkins-Reid make up eight of the top 15 paperback best sellers in trade fiction. If the goal is to read as many books as possible in as short a time as possible (anyone's prerogative, to be sure, but I can't say I understand it), it is not too difficult to imagine that the titles chosen for such an exercise will not exactly be marinated in excellence. If quantity and speed is what we are now prioritizing, then inevitably, we will lose quality.

Before anyone tells me I'm anti-romance or anti-happiness, I will gladly inform you that I grew up on a steady diet of Meg Cabot (p.s. Alanna Bennett of Getting Cozy wrote a fantastic profile of Cabot last week) and Tamora Pierce and continue to read both romance and fantasy novels. My interests are eclectic! I don't think there is anything wrong with people making romance, an unfairly maligned genre, the backbone of their reading material. In fact, after reading quite a few bad examples over the last couple of months, I have become convinced that it is one of the more difficult genres to pull off (Emily Henry, girlie, you are it).

Reading is the best pasttime there is and I understand that book choices are quite personal affairs. I am not here to criticize people who exclusively read a particular genre or even a particular author.

My problem, if we are calling it that, is that when the Hoovers and Jenkins-Reids of this world (and they, as individuals, are obviously not to blame — why would they not take advantage of a system that favors them?) are elevated to the degree that they have been, they crowd out other authors who might not fit neatly within the new parameters of commercial literature. How could they not? Space, even digital, is scarce, and literature unfortunately is a business as much as it remains an art. When writers, agents, publishers, and booksellers gather that readers are inhaling a certain variety of books, they will, with few exceptions, choose to produce and promote those books to the exclusion of others. To the extent a writer is not working within the genre or is already established, success becomes more elusive.

Unfortunately, I think the race to fill up our bookshelves or to complete our Goodreads challenges (goals that I understand! I love ticking aesthetics and ticking boxes!) has made us less discerning. The refreaming of literature as a matter of consumption instead of storytelling has reduced readers’ expectations in the medium’s quality, and as a cynical Coastal Elite™, I am simply devastated by this development.

(Is it gauche to now mention that my friend Clare and I started a books podcast? We did!)